Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: Expert explains why pair's romance is built to last, ‘He is the rock to her water’

A relationship advisor has explained why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is built to last. Swift broke the news of their engagement to fans with a romantic Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”. Expert reveals why Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance is built to last (taylorswift/Instagram)

‘Naturally compatible dynamic going on here’

Relationship advisor Haleh Gianni has said that the couple share a "maximum attraction," which is a natural magnetism that is rooted more in compatibility than in convenience. "Since the beginning of their union, it was apparent there was a naturally compatible dynamic going on here," she told Newsweek. "It doesn't mean that they are immune to any type of challenges or any pulls on the relationship. But they just have this anchoring energy within the relationship that allows them to always come back together. We see that in couples that have been on the limelight, celebrities, politicians and whatnot, who have survived scandals and challenges."

Read More | From designer dress to ring: All about Travis Kelce's intimate proposal to Taylor Swift as celebs showers massive love

Gianni added that Kelce was Swift's "knight in shining armor," letting her be her true self by letting down her walls. "He is the rock to her water," she said, explaining that the differences between them make their relationship stronger.

Celebrity romances, however, come under pressure amid different media narratives and public scrutiny. Gianni said that Kelce and Swift’s romance is meant to last as both of them are extremely successful in their individual careers, and they never try to compete.

Read More | ‘Oh my god!’: CBS reporter goes viral for her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement | Watch

"It was obvious when he supported her at her concerts and music venues and then she starts showing up at his games. How they were able to hold court for each other, it was just a really beautiful thing to see,"Gianni said. "It allows them to show up truly authentic and their authentic selves are honored."