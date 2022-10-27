Tejasswi Prakash with Karan Kundrra steals the spotlight at Sussanne Khan's birthday party in black sequin outfit: Watch

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were among a host of celebrities who attended Sussanne Khan's birthday bash last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, Sonal Chauhan, Nargis Fakhri, and more celebs. Tejasswi and Karan arrived together for the celebrations and posed for the paparazzi outside the venue. While Karan chose a printed white-on-white look for the occasion. Tejasswi stole the spotlight with her glamorous avatar. She wore a sequinned black crop top and skirt set - a party look that you should definitely steal for your own wardrobe.

Tejasswi Prakash steals the spotlight at Sussanne Khan's birthday bash

On Wednesday night, Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, and a few friends from the entertainment industry. The paparazzi clicked stars arriving at the occasion, dressed in glamorous fits. And Tejasswi, who attended with Karan Kundrra, managed to win our hearts with her jaw-dropping avatar. She wore a bralette and skirt with a thigh-high slit, serving a head-turning party look that deserves all your attention. It is a perfect pick for your mood board for the party season, so don't forget to steal some styling tips from the actor. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Tejasswi Prakash steal the spotlight at Diwali bash: All videos, pics)

Regarding the design details of Tejasswi's ensemble, it features a black-coloured bralette and a matching skirt. The bralette has a plunging wide sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, full-length sleeves, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, and sequinned embellishments.

Tejasswi wore the blouse with a matching skirt featuring sequinned embellishments, a mid-rise waist, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side, floor-grazing hem length, and a bodycon fitting accentuating her svelte frame.

Lastly, Tejasswi accessorised the all-black ensemble with gemstone-adorned earrings and pointed embellished high heels. For the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open tresses, glossy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and beaming highlighters.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss co-contestant Karan Kundrra for a while now. They met on Bogg Boss 15 last year, where they fell in love and began dating.