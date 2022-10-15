Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh to Tejasswi Prakash and Vaani Kapoor: Celebs bring chic glam to awards night, all pics

Several celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend an awards show. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vaani Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Parmar, and Nakuul Mehta were among a host of celebrities who walked the red carpet at the star-studded show. The stars brought chic glamour to the awards show red carpet dressed in stylish and quirky ensembles. Keep scrolling ahead to see snippets from the event.

Who wore what on the red carpet at Lions Gold Awards night?

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh pose for the paparazzi on the red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives fame Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh were among the best-dressed stars at the Lions Gold Awards 2022 last night. While Maheep slipped into a shimmery pantsuit set for the occasion, Seema chose bold statements in a monochrome outfit. Maheep wore a double-breasted blazer with flared pants, strappy heels, minimal makeup and accessories, as for Seema, she complemented her in a white button-up shirt, a heavily-embellished half jacket and black balloon pants. She chose bold makeup picks, strappy heels and chic accessories to round it all off. (Also Read: Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Sonali Bendre serve chic glamour at Chunky Panday's star-studded birthday bash: All pics)

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash wins the night at Lions Gold Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi Prakash walked the red carpet at the Lions Gold Awards in a silver figure-accentuating bodycon gown featuring a deep V neckline accentuating her decolletage, sequin, beads and tassel embellishments, floor-length hem, and cut-out on the back. Centre-parted open tresses, silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, pink lip shade, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor poses with Karan Kundrra at Lions Gold Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor stole the show at the Lions Gold Awards as she posed with Karan Kundrra on the red carpet. The star slipped into a strapless ice-blue gown for the night, and it features a plunging sweetheart neckline, several pleats on the tulle overlay, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She left her tresses open, and for the glam, she chose emerald earrings, open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, blushed skin, and a glowing face.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar wears a figure-hugging gown for awards night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chhillar slipped into a tangerine-coloured floor-length gown to attend the Lions Gold Awards 2022. Her ensemble comes with a halter neckline, a figure-hugging A-line silhouette, a fitted element on the midriff and bust, and a low back. She styled the look with a messy bun, minimal makeup, high heels, and statement accessories.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar poses on the red carpet at Lions Gold Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Disha Parmar made a stylish entry at the awards night, dressed in an embellished crop jacket and black pants. While the jacket has a midriff-baring hem length and purple, blue, pink and black sequin embellishments, the pants feature a high-rise waist, a straight silhouette and a baggy fitting. Strappy high heels, open tresses, brick red lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks and glowing skin gave the final touch to her red-carpet look.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala walks the red carpet at Lions Gold Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala arrived on the red carpet in a statement pre-draped black saree dress embellished with shimmering sequin decorations. The quirky ensemble features a front thigh-high slit and a pallu draped on the shoulder. A sleeveless blouse, sheer embellished cape, sleek bun, bold makeup, berry-toned lip shade, and embellished ear studs rounded it all off.

Who nailed the red-carpet fashion at the Lions Gold Awards?