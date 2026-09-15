The AI-generated 80s look you can actually wear: Fashion finds to recreate the trend in real life

The ’80s are back, and this time, your AI avatar may be the one convincing you to dress the part. From power shoulders and statement suits to bold colours, dramatic accessories and easy retro silhouettes, here’s how to bring that viral ’80s mood into your real-life wardrobe. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, head of design at LIVA, shared cues to swap the AI filter for a few very real fashion finds.

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Denim gets the ’80s treatment

High-waisted, slightly relaxed denim is back in the conversation, and it was already a favourite four decades ago. According to Nelson Jaffery, you can just add an oversized sweater, tuck it in and let the jeans do the retro work.

High-waisted, slightly relaxed denim is back in the conversation, and it was already a favourite four decades ago.

Oversized jackets

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{{^usCountry}} Those colourful bomber jackets are another popular 80s staple that you can consider for a casual look. You can pair the jacket with high-waisted denim for running errands, casual outings, and even for a date. Bring on the power shoulders {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those colourful bomber jackets are another popular 80s staple that you can consider for a casual look. You can pair the jacket with high-waisted denim for running errands, casual outings, and even for a date. Bring on the power shoulders {{/usCountry}}

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“The ’80s didn’t really do understated tailoring, and honestly, why should you? A sharp blazer with strong shoulders instantly gives a simple outfit that confident, boardroom-to-disco energy,” said Nelson Jaffery. You don’t have to worry about the colours; anything from dark to light works. This look is perfect for your everyday office.

A silver top with high-waisted jeans can recreate that retro-glam moment without requiring a full disco wardrobe.

The saree, but make it ’80s

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If your AI avatar came with a little extra drama, this is where the saree gets involved. Nelson Jaffery highlighted that a riot of colour, a playful print and a statement blouse bring that unmistakable ’80s energy without looking dated. You can recreate this look with bold print sarees, abstract prints, or maybe plain sarees with designer blouses.

Metallics after dark

According to Nelson Jaffery, the decade’s party rule was simple: if it catches the light, wear it. A silver top with high-waisted jeans can recreate that retro-glam moment without requiring a full disco wardrobe. You can carry the look to the next party you are planning to go to on the weekend.

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A riot of colour, a playful print and a statement blouse bring that unmistakable ’80s energy without looking dated.

Sunglasses, but make them retro

Nothing says “I have a very important ’80s plan” quite like a pair of classic frames. Go for rounded shapes, slim metal detailing and a little attitude because sometimes the accessories are the whole look. You can find several such glasses in online and offline stores. You can pick based on your face shape.

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