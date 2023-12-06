The Archies premiere: Suhana Khan in red gown, Khushi Kapoor in Sridevi's old dress attend with Agastya Nanda and others

The Archies premiere saw all the big stars in attendance. The star cast of the upcoming film, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, arrived in stylish looks for the occasion. While Khushi Kapoor charmed the internet by paying tribute to her mother, Sridevi, Suhana Khan and Aditi Dot dazzled in red dresses. Meanwhile, Agastya, Vedang, Mihir and Yuvraj wore tailored suits for the occasion. Scroll through to read our detailed download on the actors' red carpet-outfits.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attend The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor look radiant in printed dresses as they promote The Archies with Agastya Nanda and others)

What the cast of The Archies wore to the premiere

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Khushi Kapoor wore her mother, Sridevi's old gown for attending the star-studded premiere of her debut film, The Archies. She slipped into a strapless beige gown embellished in shimmering silver sequin embellishments, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, a square neckline highlighting her decolletage, and a floor-sweeping train. She styled the outfit with a choker necklace, dainty ear studs, a centre-parted sleek bun, muted smoky eye shadow, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge on the cheeks, and a glowing base.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana Khan dazzled at The Archies premiere in a sparkling red gown featuring shimmering diamantes, spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a frame-accentuating silhouette, and a floor-length hem. She styled the ensemble with ruby-encrusted earrings, lightly-tousled open locks, smoky eyes, on-fleek brows, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agastya Nanda attended the premiere of his debut movie, The Archies, in a velvet tuxedo featuring a notch-lapel blazer, a crisp white button-down, straight-fitted pants, and a matching bow tie. He completed the sleek ensemble with dress shoes, a side-parted hairdo, and a clean-shaven look.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vedang Raina also opted for a velvet suit but in a black shade for The Archies premiere. His outfit featured a tailored blazer with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, diamantes embellished on the front, and notch lapel collars. He wore it with a button-down shirt, straight-fit pants, and a matching bow tie. Lastly, dress shoes, a statement ring, a clean-shaven look, and a buzzed hairdo rounded it off.

Yuvraj Menda

Yuvraj Menda at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj Menda added a fun twist to the tuxedo silhouette for attending The Archies premiere. He wore a slim-fit blazer featuring an asymmetric high-low hem, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, front closure, and a body-hugging silhouette. He completed the look with a stylish bow tie, high-waisted pants, a matching button-down shirt, dress shoes, and a sleek hairdo.

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mihir Ahuja walked the red carpet at The Archies premiere in a black velvet double-breasted blazer featuring front button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He styled it with a lace-embroidered turtleneck sheer blouse, flared pants, and dress shoes.

Aditi Dot

Aditi Dot at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Dot attended The Archies premiere in a coral red floor-length gown featuring sheer panelling on the bodice, a corseted front, cinched waist, and a pleated voluminous skirt. She styled the ensemble with open wavy locks, minimal glam, and striking accessories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON