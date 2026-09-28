The nude-brown lip trend: How to find the right shade for your skin type

Minimalism is trending again, and experts say it is here to stay. And minimalist makeup starts with nude lips. And if you are also planning to follow the trend, then ditch pink nudes and go for the nude-brown lip trend. The right shade of brown not only looks classy and stylish, but it also complements your skin tone.

Know which nude brown lipstick suits your skin tone (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

But finding the right one is not simply about picking the prettiest colour in the tube. A nude-brown lipstick can look effortlessly polished on one person and appear too pale, grey or muddy on another. Your skin tone, undertone, natural lip colour and even the finish of the lipstick can influence how the shade looks once applied.

So, if you are planning to try this trend, here is how to find a nude-brown lipstick that complements your complexion rather than washing it out.

Fair skin: Try soft beige and pinky-brown nudes

If you have fair skin, extremely dark brown lipsticks can sometimes overpower your complexion. Instead, look for nude-brown shades with beige, peach or soft pink undertones.

A light caramel nude, rosy brown or muted pink-brown can add definition while keeping the overall look fresh. If your undertone is cool, taupe-brown and pink-brown shades can work particularly well. For warm undertones, try beige, honey or caramel-leaning browns.

I would avoid shades that are almost the same colour as your skin because they can make your lips disappear. A little contrast is what makes a nude lipstick look flattering.

Medium skin: Explore caramel, terracotta and warm brown

Medium skin tones have plenty of options when it comes to nude-brown lipsticks. Caramel, cinnamon, warm beige, terracotta and muted mocha shades can complement this complexion beautifully.

If you have warm or olive undertones, look for brown lipsticks with golden, caramel or terracotta tones. If you have a neutral undertone, you can experiment with both warm and slightly cool brown nudes.

One of my favourite ways to wear this trend is with a slightly darker lip liner and a nude-brown lipstick in the centre. It gives the lips more dimension without making the makeup look overly sculpted.

Dusky and deep skin: Choose rich mocha and cocoa tones

For dusky and deeper complexions, very pale nude-brown shades can sometimes create a chalky or washed-out appearance. Richer colours such as cocoa, chocolate brown, espresso, deep caramel and warm chestnut tend to offer better contrast.

If you have a warm undertone, reddish-brown, cinnamon and chocolate shades can look especially striking. For cooler undertones, try neutral cocoa, deep taupe or plum-brown shades.

A deep brown lip liner can also help create a seamless transition when you want to wear a lighter nude-brown lipstick.

Don't forget your undertone

Your skin tone tells you how light or deep a shade should be, while your undertone helps determine which colour family is likely to complement you.

If you have a warm undertone, golden, caramel, peach, cinnamon and terracotta-brown shades are worth trying.

If you have a cool undertone, look for taupe, mauve-brown, pink-brown and cooler chocolate shades.

If you have a neutral undertone, you have more flexibility and can experiment with both warm and cool nude-browns.

Not sure about your undertone? Look at the veins on your wrist in natural light. If they appear more green, you may have a warm undertone; if they look blue or purple, you may have a cool undertone. If you cannot clearly identify either, you may have a neutral undertone.

Your natural lip colour matters too

This is something I think many of us overlook while shopping for lipstick. The same nude-brown shade can look completely different depending on the natural pigmentation of your lips.

If your lips are naturally pigmented, a slightly deeper brown or a lipstick with good coverage may show up more accurately. If your lips are naturally pale, sheer and creamy nude-browns can create a softer effect.

For pigmented lips, I also like using a lip liner first. It creates an even base and prevents the lipstick from looking patchy.

Choose the finish according to the look you want

The finish can completely change how a nude-brown lipstick looks.

Matte nude-browns create a sharper, more defined appearance and work well for office makeup or evening looks. However, they can highlight dry patches, so moisturising the lips beforehand is important.

Creamy nude-browns are easier to wear every day and give the lips a softer, more comfortable finish.

Glossy nude-browns make the lips appear fuller and work particularly well with minimal makeup.

For a modern everyday look, I would pair a nude-brown lipstick with softly defined eyes, subtle blush and a touch of highlighter. The beauty of this trend is that it does not require a heavily made-up face.

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