These 8 running shoes for men are easy on the feet and your pocket: Perfect for daily runs and beyond

Finding the right running shoe is about how the pair performs across real-life use. Not everyone is training for a marathon. Most runners today are balancing short runs, long walks, commutes, and everyday wear. So instead of focusing only on performance specs, we’ve shortlisted shoes that work across multiple use cases.

Comfy and practical running shoes for men(Pexels)

These selections are based on four practical factors that actually matter once you start wearing them regularly:

Cushioning and comfort: Does it absorb impact without feeling too soft or unstable?

Breathability: Important for Indian weather and longer wear hours

Versatility: Can it move beyond running into daily use?

Value for money: Does the performance justify the price point?

The result is a mix of entry-level runners, comfort-first pairs, and lifestyle hybrids, so you can pick based on how you actually use your shoes, not just how they’re marketed.

8 Running shoes for men

1.

Nike Men’s Revolution 7 Running Shoes

A strong entry-level running shoe that scores well on comfort and breathability. The cushioning is soft enough for beginners, helping reduce impact stress during short to mid-distance runs. The lightweight build ensures it doesn’t feel bulky, especially if you’re still getting used to regular running. It also transitions well into daily wear, making it a practical pick if you don’t want separate shoes for every activity.

2.

U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Ruben 3.0 Sneaker

{{^usCountry}} This one leans more toward versatility than performance. It’s best suited for those who mix light jogging with everyday movement. The design is subtle enough to wear casually, which adds to its usability beyond workouts. It works well for short runs, walks, and day-to-day wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This one leans more toward versatility than performance. It’s best suited for those who mix light jogging with everyday movement. The design is subtle enough to wear casually, which adds to its usability beyond workouts. It works well for short runs, walks, and day-to-day wear. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

3.

Campus Men Refresh Pro Running Shoes

A budget-friendly option that delivers on the basics. The cushioning is moderate, enough for regular use without feeling too soft or too firm. The lightweight construction helps reduce fatigue, especially if you’re on your feet for long hours. It stands out for value, making it ideal for beginners or those looking for an affordable everyday runner.

4.

Reebok Courtflex Sports Shoe

This pair earns its place for controlled running environments like treadmills. The non-marking sole offers reliable grip, and the structure feels slightly more stable compared to flexible running shoes.It’s best for those who split time between gym workouts and light running sessions.

5.

Campus Men Jive Running Shoes

Focused on flexibility, this shoe adapts well to natural foot movement. It doesn’t feel overly cushioned, which some runners prefer for better ground contact and control. It works well as an everyday shoe that can handle casual runs without compromising comfort.

6.

Skechers Men’s Edgeride Sneaker

Built for comfort-first users, this pair offers softer cushioning and a more relaxed fit. The insole provides noticeable support, making it suitable for extended wear, whether you’re walking, running lightly, or standing for long periods. It’s less about speed and more about sustained comfort throughout the day.

7.

adidas Men Drogo M Running Shoe

A reliable, structured running shoe that balances cushioning and durability. It doesn’t lean too soft, which helps maintain stability during consistent runs. The build quality also holds up well over time, making it a dependable choice for regular runners. This is for those who value consistency over experimentation.

8.

U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Rojas 2.0 Sneaker

Another lifestyle-focused option that prioritises everyday wear. It’s not built for performance running but works well for light activity, casual movement, and styling versatility.

A good pick if your routine is more about staying active than structured running.

Instead of chasing the “best” running shoe, it’s more useful to choose based on your routine:

Just starting out: Nike, Campus

Nike, Campus On a budget : Campus models

: Campus models Comfort-first: Skechers

Skechers Regular running: adidas

adidas Mixed lifestyle use: U.S. Polo Assn.

Similar stories for you:

When the heat hits, these linen pants are all you’ll want to live in; Summer-friendly picks for women

Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price?

Longer, looser, cooler Bermuda shorts just got a serious glow-up; 6 picks for women

Running shoes for men: FAQs How should I choose running shoes? Focus on comfort, cushioning, and how often you plan to use them.

What’s the most important feature? Fit and comfort—everything else comes after that.

Can I use one pair for everything? Yes, if it offers good cushioning and versatility.

Are expensive shoes always better? Not necessarily—mid-range options can perform just as well for casual runners.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON