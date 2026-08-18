These unseen pics of Aishwarya Rai from Cannes 2026 in a shimmering nude gown prove no one can beat her timeless beauty

Aishwarya Rai delivered a series of major fashion hits at the Cannes red carpet. 2026 was one of the actor's best-dressed runs at the international film festival in the French Riviera. Now, her stylist, Mohit Rai, has revealed a new look in an Instagram post.

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On August 18, Mohit posted pictures of Aishwarya with the caption, “Like a diamond in the sun @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb throwing it back to @festivaldecannes with @lorealparis.” Let's decode the outfit and styling:

Aishwarya Rai's unseen pictures from Cannes

The unseen pictures show the actor in a nude-toned Fjolla Nila gown, which she wore for press day and sit-down interviews at Cannes. The ensemble is a custom creation and was styled by Mohit Rai.

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{{^usCountry}} Moving away from previous oversized trends, this was a nude and pastel pink-toned, form-fitting strapless gown that draped the actor's frame like a second skin. It won praise for its classic European elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moving away from previous oversized trends, this was a nude and pastel pink-toned, form-fitting strapless gown that draped the actor's frame like a second skin. It won praise for its classic European elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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It features striking and intricate embellishments, including on the bodice and the full length of the gown. The adornments include curved, meticulous patterns of crystal and silver elements that catch light when they move. The silver crystal-embellished halter-neck straps, floor-grazing hem length, and figure-hugging silhouette added a feminine touch to the outfit.

Shining like a diamond in the sun

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Aishwarya Rai and Mohit added drama to the outfit by pairing it with a chic, voluminous, floor-sweeping, matching feathered cape draped over her shoulders and falling to the ground.

Aishwarya wore her hair in voluminous, soft, and centre-parted burgundy waves draped over her shoulders to style the look. Meanwhile, for the accessories, she kept them minimal with diamond rings and matching studs.

For the glam, Aishwarya chose winged eyeliner, nude brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, a glossy pink lip shade, and soft bronzer to highlight her face contours.

Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes run

Styled by Mohit Rai, Aishwarya Rai's 2026 Cannes looks included some of the most stunning creations by top designers. On the red carpet and in press interactions, she wore different gowns, including an electric-blue Amit Agggawal gown, a blush Sophie Couture look, and a white Chenny Chan tuxedo. Each look takes a different route into Cannes dressing, from handwork and colour, tailoring and texture to crystalline embroidery and floral embellishments.

Aishwarya Rai's first Cannes look

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The actor had famously made her red carpet debut at Cannes in May 2002 and, from her very first appearance, had become the Indian Queen of Cannes. She arrived at the venue in a traditional horse-drawn carriage with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and wore a vibrant yellow-gold saree designed by Neeta Lulla.