Think your skin is safe behind a glass? Experts say you still need sunscreen indoors

We all know that sunscreens are crucial during our beach vacations, sunny walks, and outdoor sports. But we often skip applying them when we are indoors. And probably, this is one of the most common misconceptions about sunscreens. In fact, it is a huge skincare mistake that we are making. The sun's rays contain harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, mainly UVA and UVB rays, that not only affects your skin outside but also behind the glass windows.

Sunscreen is not only for your beach walks, they are important indoors(AI-Generated)

Though glass windows block most UVB rays, UVA rays can still pass through. That means if you spend hours near windows, are driving, or working in a bright office, your skin may still receive significant UVA exposure. Therefore, your skin does need sunscreen even when you're indoors.

Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal tells HT Shop Now, “I see many patients who are very diligent about sunscreen outdoors but completely skip it indoors. But your window panes are incapable of blocking the UVA rays, the ones responsible for pigmentation and early ageing, hence, it is crucial to apply sunscreen while you're at home”.

Blue light from screens, when used long-term, can cumulatively add to pigmentation. And suggests using a broad-spectrum sunscreen while working on a laptop as well to protect skin from photo damage and early signs of ageing.

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO & Co-Founder, Fixderma, also says, “The truth is that sun exposure doesn't stop at the doorstep. UVA rays can penetrate windows and continue to impact the skin even while you are indoors, particularly if you spend long hours near natural light."

She further says that if daylight reaches you through windows or you step outside during the day, daily sunscreen is a smart and easy habit for long-term skin health.

“This daily sun exposure can contribute to pigmentation, uneven skin tone and visible signs of premature ageing. While every skincare routine should reflect an individual's lifestyle and needs, consistent sun protection remains one of the most effective and scientifically backed steps for preserving the skin's long-term health and appearance”, she mentions.

Why UV exposure can happen indoors

{{^usCountry}} UVA rays pass through windows: Standard glass blocks most UVB rays (the rays that cause sunburn), but a significant amount of UVA rays can penetrate windows. UVA contributes to: Premature ageing (wrinkles, sagging, dark spots)

Hyperpigmentation

Skin cancer risk over time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UVA rays pass through windows: Standard glass blocks most UVB rays (the rays that cause sunburn), but a significant amount of UVA rays can penetrate windows. UVA contributes to: Premature ageing (wrinkles, sagging, dark spots)

Hyperpigmentation

Skin cancer risk over time {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} You may spend time near windows: If you work at a desk by a window, drive frequently, or sit in a bright room for hours, your skin can accumulate UVA exposure throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may spend time near windows: If you work at a desk by a window, drive frequently, or sit in a bright room for hours, your skin can accumulate UVA exposure throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visible light can worsen pigmentation: For people prone to melasma or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, visible light (especially blue light and sunlight entering through windows) may contribute to darkening of pigmentation. Consider wearing sunscreen indoors if You use skincare products that increase sun sensitivity (retinoids, AHAs, BHAs).

You are treating pigmentation, melasma, or acne marks.

You want to minimise long-term photoageing.

You sit near windows for extended periods. Tips to reduce sun exposure indoors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visible light can worsen pigmentation: For people prone to melasma or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, visible light (especially blue light and sunlight entering through windows) may contribute to darkening of pigmentation. Consider wearing sunscreen indoors if You use skincare products that increase sun sensitivity (retinoids, AHAs, BHAs).

You are treating pigmentation, melasma, or acne marks.

You want to minimise long-term photoageing.

You sit near windows for extended periods. Tips to reduce sun exposure indoors {{/usCountry}}

1. Stay away from direct sunlight through windows

Sit a few feet away from windows when possible.

UV intensity drops significantly as you move away from direct sunlit areas.

2. Use UV-blocking window films

Many clear window films block 99%+ of UVA and UVB.

This is especially useful if you spend long hours near a desk, bed, or couch by a window.

3. Keep curtains or blinds closed during peak sun hours

Particularly between about 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Blackout curtains provide the most protection.

4. Use laminated or low-E glass

If you have control over your home or office setup, these types of windows block much more UVA than standard glass.

5. Choose your indoor spot wisely

Rooms with fewer or smaller windows receive much less UV exposure.

North-facing rooms (in the Northern Hemisphere) generally get less direct sunlight.

6. Wear protective clothing

Long sleeves, tightly woven fabrics, or UPF-rated clothing can help if you're sitting near sunny windows for extended periods.

5 sunscreens to control UVA rays

For indoors, you need sunscreens that can block the UVA rays from penetrating the glass pane. Here are 5 sunscreens with UVA protection worth considering.

FAQ for sunscreen What does SPF mean? SPF (Sun Protection Factor) measures protection against UVB rays, which cause sunburn. For example, SPF 30 filters about 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 filters about 98%.

Should I wear sunscreen every day? Yes. UV rays can penetrate clouds and windows, so daily sunscreen use is recommended even on cloudy days.

How much sunscreen should I apply? For the face and neck, use approximately two finger lengths of sunscreen. For the entire body, most adults need about one ounce (a shot-glass amount).

When should I apply sunscreen? Apply sunscreen 15–30 minutes before sun exposure to allow it to form a protective layer on the skin.

Can I skip sunscreen if my makeup contains SPF? Makeup with SPF can provide some protection, but it's usually not applied in sufficient quantity. Use a dedicated sunscreen underneath.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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