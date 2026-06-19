This Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK watch took me straight back to my childhood: Here's my honest review

Some watches tell time, and then some watches tell stories. The new Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK GA-2100CC-3A falls firmly into the second category. The moment I opened the box, I realised this wasn't just another limited-edition collaboration trying to cash in on nostalgia. It felt like a carefully designed tribute to one of the world's most iconic brands and the memories attached to it.

Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK watch review

As someone who grew up treating a chilled glass bottle of Coca-Cola as a reward after exams, summer vacations, or family outings, this watch hit a surprisingly emotional note.

First impressions: The packaging is pure nostalgia

Before you even get to the watch itself, the packaging deserves a moment. It feels old-school in the best possible way. Vintage, collectable, and thoughtfully designed, the box instantly reminds you that this is a special-edition release celebrating Coca-Cola's 140th anniversary.

Unlike many collaboration products where the packaging feels like an afterthought, this one feels like part of the experience. It has the charm of something you would want to keep on your shelf long after unboxing.

If you're the kind of buyer who appreciates collector's pieces, this packaging alone adds significant value to the experience.

The colour is the star of the show

Let's talk about the colour because that's what grabbed me immediately.

The green tone used on the bezel and strap is almost identical to the colour of a classic glass Coca-Cola bottle. Not the plastic bottle. Not the modern packaging. The original glass bottle. The kind that sat inside neighbourhood refrigerators, covered in tiny droplets of condensation during scorching summer afternoons. The kind many of us associated with celebrations, movie outings, cricket matches, and childhood treats.

Looking at this watch genuinely transported me back to those days when saving pocket money for a bottle of Coca-Cola felt like a major achievement. The colour choice feels incredibly intentional and is easily the strongest design decision in the entire collaboration.

A design that rewards attention

{{^usCountry}} At first glance, the watch looks like a stylish green G-SHOCK. Spend a few minutes with it, however, and you start noticing the details. The day indicator at the 9 o'clock position incorporates the fluted contour bottle design. The band loop carries the same bottle-inspired texture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At first glance, the watch looks like a stylish green G-SHOCK. Spend a few minutes with it, however, and you start noticing the details. The day indicator at the 9 o'clock position incorporates the fluted contour bottle design. The band loop carries the same bottle-inspired texture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The dial features bubble-inspired graphics that subtly reference the fizz inside a freshly opened Coca-Cola. None of these details feel forced or gimmicky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dial features bubble-inspired graphics that subtly reference the fizz inside a freshly opened Coca-Cola. None of these details feel forced or gimmicky. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead, they create a sense of discovery. The longer you wear the watch, the more references you notice. For fans of Coca-Cola memorabilia, these touches make the watch feel genuinely collectable. The perfect choice of base model {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead, they create a sense of discovery. The longer you wear the watch, the more references you notice. For fans of Coca-Cola memorabilia, these touches make the watch feel genuinely collectable. The perfect choice of base model {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the smartest decisions Casio made was using the GA-2100 platform. Known among enthusiasts as the "CasiOak," the GA-2100 is already one of the most popular G-SHOCK models ever produced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the smartest decisions Casio made was using the GA-2100 platform. Known among enthusiasts as the "CasiOak," the GA-2100 is already one of the most popular G-SHOCK models ever produced. {{/usCountry}}

The octagonal bezel gives it a contemporary look while remaining versatile enough to wear with almost anything. At 51 grams, it feels surprisingly lightweight. The 11.8mm thickness means it sits comfortably on the wrist without feeling bulky.

Whether you're wearing jeans, cargos, a casual shirt, or even athleisure, the watch blends in effortlessly. For buyers who are not necessarily Coca-Cola fans but simply want a unique G-SHOCK, this makes the watch much easier to justify.

Everyday wearability

A collaboration watch can sometimes become too themed to wear regularly. That isn't the case here. Despite all the Coca-Cola references, the overall design remains clean and wearable.

The green colour works almost like a neutral. I've found it pairs particularly well with denim, beige trousers, white shirts, and casual weekend outfits.

The watch manages to feel playful without looking childish. That balance is difficult to achieve, and this collaboration gets it right.

Performance: It's still a G-SHOCK

Beyond the nostalgia factor, buyers should remember that this is still a full-fledged G-SHOCK.

Key features include:

Shock resistance

200-metre water resistance

Stopwatch

Countdown timer

Double LED illumination

Lightweight resin construction

In practical terms, this means you can wear it almost anywhere without worrying about it. Beach trips, monsoon days, travel, workouts, daily commutes; the watch is built to handle all of it. The durability is one of the biggest reasons G-SHOCK continues to enjoy such a loyal following.

The case back detail

One of my favourite elements is actually hidden. The case back features an engraving inspired by a Coca-Cola bottle cap.

It's a small detail that most people will never notice while you're wearing the watch, but it perfectly captures the spirit of the collaboration.

In my humble opinion, the best collaborations often focus on details for the owner rather than the audience. This is one of those details.

Who should buy it?

This watch makes sense for several kinds of buyers:

Coca-Cola collectors

G-SHOCK enthusiasts

Fans of limited-edition collaborations

Anyone who loves nostalgic design

Buyers looking for a conversation-starting everyday watch

Even if you're not deeply invested in either brand, the design has enough personality to stand on its own.

The Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK GA-2100CC-3A succeeds because it understands what nostalgia should feel like. It doesn't scream for attention.

Instead, it quietly reminds you of simpler moments: a glass bottle shared with friends, summer afternoons, pocket money treats, and the excitement of small indulgences that felt huge at the time.

Add to that the proven reliability of the GA-2100 platform, thoughtful Coca-Cola-inspired details, lightweight comfort, and highly collectable packaging, and you have a collaboration that feels genuinely special rather than merely branded.

For me, the biggest compliment I can give this watch is this: every time I look at that bottle-green case and strap, I don't just see a watch. I see a memory.

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Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK: FAQs Is the Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK GA-2100CC-3A worth buying? If you enjoy collectible watches, nostalgic designs, or limited-edition collaborations, this watch is worth considering. It combines the durability of a G-SHOCK with thoughtful Coca-Cola-inspired details that make it feel special beyond its functionality.

Is the Coca-Cola x G-SHOCK a collector's item? Absolutely. Released to celebrate Coca-Cola's 140th anniversary, the watch comes in special-edition packaging and features exclusive design details that make it appealing to both Coca-Cola collectors and G-SHOCK enthusiasts.

What makes this watch different from a regular GA-2100? The watch features several Coca-Cola-inspired design elements, including colours inspired by the iconic glass bottle, bubble graphics on the dial, a fluted bottle motif on the day indicator and band loop, a bottle-cap-inspired case back engraving, and exclusive anniversary packaging.

Can the Coca-Cola G-SHOCK be worn every day? Yes. Despite being a collaboration piece, the watch is surprisingly versatile. The bottle-green colour works well with casual outfits, denim, athleisure, and travel wear, making it suitable for daily use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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