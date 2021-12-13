Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown: Watch full video here
fashion

This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown: Watch full video here

Here's the answer that won Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu the Miss Universe 2021 crown. Watch the historic moment that made the 21-year-old the third Indian women to win the title. 
This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown: Watch full video here
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 11:24 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Harnaaz Sandhu marked a historic win for India as she was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12 at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as her successor at the end of the event. Harnaaz won the title 21 years after Lara Bhupathi, who won it in 2000.

The internet is filled with wishes for Harnaaz as netizens applauded her win. But what led to this historic day? Well, we have the final question that secured the Miss Universe 2021 title for the 21-year-old and made her the 70th Miss Universe. Read on to know her answer too.

Also Watch | ‘Chak de phatte India!’: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu after winning crown | Key details

RELATED STORIES

The final three contestants - Harnaaz Sandhu, Lalela Mswane and Nadia Ferreira - were asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" And Harnaaz's confidence and her answer will surely bowl you over.

Watch the video:

Top Mobile Deals

ALSO READ | Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021, brings the crown home after 21 years

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today," Harnaaz replied to the question.

Earlier, in the beauty contest, when Harnaaz was in the top 5, she was asked, "Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?"

The moment Harnaaz Sandhu became Miss Universe 2021: 

Harnaaz impressed all with her answer as she said, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
miss universe
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP