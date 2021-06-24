Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Tilda Swinton brings costumes to life in Rome's 'Embodying Pasolini' show
fashion

Tilda Swinton brings costumes to life in Rome's 'Embodying Pasolini' show

In "Embodying Pasolini", the actor unpacks, displays and tries on the costumes, sometimes with the help of fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard.
Reuters | , Rome
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Oscar-winning British actor Tilda Swinton performs in "Embodying Pasolini" at the Mattatoio in Rome, Italy June 24, 2021. (REUTERS)

Oscar winner Tilda Swinton brings costumes seen in Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini's films back to life in a special performance where the focus is on the clothes.

In "Embodying Pasolini", the actor unpacks, displays and tries on the costumes, sometimes with the help of fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard.

The show - with around 40 costumes designed by Danilo Donati for, among others, the late director's "Oedipus Rex" and "The Decameron" - will be premiered on Friday at Rome's the Pelanda and the Mattatoio exhibition pavilion and streamed online.

"The performance is really the creation of an exhibition and we are curators and it's real, it's not a fake, it's not a fiction. We are creating an exhibition here," Swinton told Reuters on Thursday.

"What those people who watch the performance see is two people figuring out how to embody Pasolini but honestly even Olivier and I, we don't really know what we are doing which I think it's a great place to start."

The costumes, which have been kept at tailoring house Sartoria Farani, include dresses, coats and wooden blocks that were used to make hats seen in the films.

Pasolini, also a poet and writer, was known for his unconventional movies, including "Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP