Time to crop it short

The recently concluded Men’s Milan Fashion Week 2022 saw cutting-edge-loose silhouettes, trends that steer nostalgia and well- tailored garments, all characteristics that usually fuel the fashion spectacle. During the weeklong event, on day two, Italian fashion house, Fendi showcased models donning cropped tops and blazers for men which raised many eyebrows. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the menswear look had tops and blazers cover till below the chest, teamed with relaxed, loose-fitting pants. While crop tops for women have been raiding on the style radar since the 60’s and were a rage in the 90s, will men’s crop tops set the same trend?

Back home, fashion enthusiasts say that crop tops for men are not just a fad but will make its place in mainstream fashion. “Crop tops are essentially a Pride outfit used by black gay men in the 80s, which have slowly come into mainstream. Men all over the world have slowly started experimenting with gender neutral clothing including India. India is very conservative in fashion and thinking therefore it will take a while but it shall be mainstream soon,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

Many also feel it is a great twist and helps redefine gender-neutral clothing – the direction fashion has been taking for a while now. “The Fendi show this year interpreted the new masculinity and was more fluid and relaxed. The half suit which comprised of crop tops is something which was absolutely a new twist and I think in times of gender neutral and inclusive fashion, it can be worn by men globally and does not necessarily call for 6 packs and can be a versatile piece of clothing but one has to be confident and suave to carry the look or else it can backfire,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Moreover, as fashion is a form of expression, experts believe this trend would help many feel more confident in their skin. “I believe that fashion is a form of expression, and I’m hoping trends such as this one help people feel more confident in their skin. That being said as a trend I don’t think India is quite there yet. This past year we have seen a lot of rebellion in fashion because people were restricted during the pandemic and are now really exploring different avenues of fashion. Men are just starting to take an interest in dressing themselves and expressing themselves through fashion. I think India needs a little more time to explore fashion before we can embrace a trend like this,” says designer Kunal Rawal.