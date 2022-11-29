Wedding Season is on the verge now. Individuals are getting hitched and our fashion needs should be refreshed generally. Each time of wedding brings another surge of a remarkable feeling of fashion and customs. Ladies of today have begun embracing their cultures like never before. They look forward to jumping into new trends in wedding day wardrobes and all other ceremonies. Weddings and jewellery are always synonymous with each other. This is especially true in the case of Indian weddings where jewellery plays a significant role in the bridal trousseau. (Also read: Fashion trends 2022: Six statement jewellery pieces that are a must-have )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambica Mohta, Founder of Mairaa Fine Jewellery, shared some useful tips to make your jewellery shopping hassle-free this wedding season.

Jewellery has a magical effect and can help you feel special. Even a modest piece of jewellery can outshine a woman's natural attractiveness and appearance. A bride's jewellery should be exquisite and just totally uncommon from all. It is one of the most prized assets for every Indian bride, as well as for every friend and relative of the bride and groom when it comes to the wedding. Whether you plan to have a grand, traditional wedding or an intimate, contemporary one, jewellery shopping for your big day can get a bit overwhelming due to the abundance of styles and patterns present in the market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When shopping for a wedding, having a budget in mind is often helpful because we frequently overpay at this time of year. Beautiful jewellery does not have to be pricey. One should also concentrate on spending money on designs that are wearable, can be worn frequently, and are adaptable enough for both traditional and Indo-chic attire.

Online jewellery shopping is another option. Online jewellery retailers are evidence that digital media has swept the globe. Consider purchasing jewellery online instead of at a store, and make sure to choose a guaranteed and refundable option. To avoid online fraud, it is usually better to select a reputable and licensed jeweller. One should also read online evaluations of the jeweller before making a decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, jewellers created the feature of a home trial that is available to you. Having the jewellery at your house to try on seems like a better deal than travelling. Many jewellers today offer video calls so that consumers may see the size of the jewellery while it is being worn. This sort of buying has time savings as its key benefit and this form of purchasing is frequently preferred by women due to its convenience.

Women can choose from the plethora of patterns that are offered online. Online jewellery stores typically provide a variety of discounts, which is another important benefit. Because of the newest trends that are offered online and because it has been shown to be more successful than traditional purchasing, women adore this type of jewellery shopping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Online shopping also comes with certain disadvantages like relatively large amounts paid in advance. Also, the security of payment is a serious issue and you have to make sure it is properly dealt with by checking the security policy of the jewellery merchant the advantage of massive and diverse choice in overdose turns into another disadvantage. Thus, with proper knowledge and guidance, one bride can have a hassle-free shopping experience.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON