Tips to nourish your baby's skin in winters with natural ingredient products

With winter just around the corner, the need for extra care and nourishment for the baby's skin becomes the first priority for any parent and for today’s new age parents, it becomes more imperative to understand the ingredients being used in baby-care products. They demand high-quality products that are free from harmful chemicals for their babies that would help in their growth and nourishment.

Winter is that time of the year when sensitive skin of a newborn should be nourished and moisturised with great care as cool temperatures can cause extra dry, chapped skin — especially in babies and toddlers. Parents are always concerned about their child’s happiness and safety and when it comes to providing them with the best healthcare, they never budge hence, it is recommended to use products that are safe and infused with natural ingredients.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus at Dr Batra’s Healthcare, suggested a few simple tips that can be followed daily:

1. Before bathing the babies, give them a gentle oil massage.

2. Avoid using extremely hot water for bathing during winter.

3. Prioritize moisturizing the baby's skin to prevent dryness.

4. Choose cotton fabrics for the baby.

He highlighted, “Skin conditions can be exacerbated during winter. Severe dry skin can flake and cause further irritation to babies, to treat such conditions in a safe manner, choosing homeopathic treatment is always a wise decision. The Homeopathic remedy Calendula has proven to be significantly more beneficial in treating rashes caused due to overuse of diapers. Homeopathic medicines are derived from natural ingredients and are easy to administer, making them safe for babies and adults likewise.”

Adding to the list of tips for parents, Rajesh Vohra, CEO at Artsana India (Chicco) in assistance with Chicco Research Centre, recommended:

1. Moisturising is the key in winter season - Baby skin dries out quickly in the winter, it’s important to keep it moisturized. Use a baby lotion which is formulated with high moisturising natural ingredients like Almond milk, Murumuru butter helps to keep baby skin hydrated. Almond milk gives ultra-rich moisturization that restores skin moisture and makes skin ultra-soft, supple and glowing. On the other hand, Murumuru butter act as a natural skin protectant with anti- clogging properties that restores skin moisture to give high moisturization throughout the day.

2. Massage the body with good moisturising oil – Olive oil or almond oil are options that aid in appropriate nutrient absorption and are beneficial to the skin during winter baby massages. Olive oil is a very rich moisturizer and a good source of squalene, omega 3, 6 and 9 that hydrates skin and seals the skin’s natural moisture. Almond oil is a rich source of vitamin A&E and the best part is its quick absorbing, non-sticky high nourishing oil which helps to soothe skin and keeps scalp nourished. There is a plethora of baby care products and baby creams available in market for winters. To choose the right one for your baby, you need to first know and understand the effects of the ingredients being used in the product. Ingredients like Shea Butter, Jojoba Butter, Argan Oil, Avocado butter are natural and good for babies’ skin during this season. They keep baby skin ultra-moisturized and hydrated all day long.

3. Say NO and be careful in checking these preservatives in ingredients list - Now, let’s understand the ingredients that need to be avoided in products for new-born babies. Phenoxyethanol is one such ingredient which is commonly found in babies’ cosmetic products, which are known for their potential risk to cause allergies to baby’s skin. Apart from this, always look at the label of the product and avoid products with parabens, tropolones, SLES, alcohol, and dyes. A product having no added EDTA and phthalates makes it safer and more suitable for your newborn’s sensitive skin.