Monsoon can be particularly challenging for makeup enthusiasts. Whether it's your lip colour, moisturiser, or sunscreen, rain and humidity can cause products to smudge, fade, or wear off much faster. That's why transfer-proof lip tints are a popular choice during the rainy season. Unlike traditional lipsticks that often require frequent touch-ups, these lightweight formulas leave behind a long-lasting stain that adheres to the lips, keeping your colour intact for hours. If you're looking for fuss-free lip colour that can withstand monsoon weather, a transfer-proof lip tint is worth adding to your makeup bag; check out some of the options below.

Tired of reapplying lip colour? These 7 transfer-proof lip tints are made for monsoon weather (Freepik)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Add a juicy pop of colour to your lips with this glossy lip tint. Featuring a lightweight, non-sticky formula, it glides on smoothly to deliver a radiant, syrup-like shine that's comfortable enough for all-day wear. The buildable pigmentation lets you customise your look, while the long-lasting formula leaves behind a soft stain that stays put through busy days. Plus, its non-patchy texture makes reapplication effortless.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Designed to give high-impact colour with minimal effort, this lip tint features rich pigmentation that instantly brightens your look. Its lightweight formula feels comfortable on the lips while providing long-lasting wear throughout the day. The high-gloss finish adds a luscious shine, and the vibrant pigments ensure your lip colour stands out with every swipe.

This nourishing lip stain is infused with powerful lip-loving ingredients that help keep your lips soft, smooth, and hydrated. The hyper-lasting pigments deliver vibrant colour that stays put for hours, while shea butter helps prevent dryness and keeps lips feeling plump. Enriched with jojoba oil, the formula locks in moisture by creating a protective barrier, and vitamin E helps nourish and revitalise the lips.

Get long-lasting, vibrant lip colour with this peel-off lip tint that's designed to stay put through meals, drinks, and busy days. The waterproof, transfer-proof, kiss-proof, and smudge-resistant formula leaves behind a natural-looking stain with a lightweight, comfortable feel. Its highly pigmented, buildable colour develops into a beautiful matte finish once peeled off, delivering all-day wear without feeling sticky.

Achieve the coveted Korean-inspired blurred lip look with this soft matte lip tint. Its fudgy, velvet-like texture glides effortlessly onto the lips, delivering rich pigmentation with a smooth, diffused finish that feels lightweight and comfortable throughout the day. The long-lasting, transfer-proof formula resists smudging, making it a reliable choice for workdays, casual outings, and special occasions.

Add a fresh pop of colour to your makeup routine with this moisturising water gel lip tint. Designed to create a natural-looking flush, it delivers vibrant colour that lasts throughout the day while keeping lips feeling comfortable and hydrated. Its lightweight, water-gel formula glides on effortlessly, leaving behind a crisp, refreshing tint without feeling heavy.

Gege Bear Matte Lip Tint combines long-lasting colour with all-day comfort, making it a great choice for those who want vibrant lips without frequent touch-ups. Its smudge-resistant, transfer-proof formula delivers rich pigmentation that stays fresh for hours, whether you prefer a bold lip or a soft gradient effect.

Why do lip tints work well during monsoon?

The reasons why lip tints work well in monsoon are the following:

Lightweight and comfortable on the lips

Less likely to smudge than creamy lipsticks

Gives a long-lasting finish

Easy to reapply without caking

Available in various finishes

Perfect for no-makeup makeup looks.

How to make lip tints last longer?

Exfoliate your lips before application.

Apply a thin first layer and allow it to set.

Build colour gradually instead of applying thick coats.

Blot lightly if needed.

Avoid applying heavy lip balm immediately before the tint.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a lip tint? A lip tint is a lightweight lip product that deposits colour onto the lips, creating a stain-like effect that typically lasts longer than traditional lipsticks.

Are lip tints better than lipsticks during monsoon? Yes, as these do not fade away like the traditional creamy lipsticks.

Can lip tints be used on the cheeks as well? Yes, you may use lip tints on cheeks as well.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.