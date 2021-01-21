Tonal layering: Key FW 21 trend 

Fashion is often an anthropological commentary about what’s going on in the world. With the world at large still far away from Covid-19 recovery, designers at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week had comfort layering on their mind along with an earthy palette. No surprises there as we could all use some soothing hues and forgiving tailoring at this point. Alessandro Sartori at Zegna showcased an array of chore coats and relaxed-tailored suits clubbed with cozy knitwear underneath - all layered up in a delicious palette of cappuccino, biscotti and caramel. Tod’s digital showcase clashed beige corduroy with sandy suede and Silvia Fendi layered long johns with cardigan scarves in the same family of colours.

Stylist Akshay Tyagi sees this as fashion’s way of returning to embracing earthiness. “The menswear presentations sent out a meaningful sartorial message of a comfort-driven wardrobe consisting of boxy tailored pieces in a muted palette. However, if I were to use any of these layered looks to style actors back home then heavy layering may not necessarily work. For instance, I’d love to style Sidharth Malhotra in a classic knit and baggy trousers - both tonally paired. On the other hand, I’d like to give Varun Dhawan a salmon pink jumper layered with a rust coat. .

Stylist Isha Bhansali opines that the warm hues of deep chocolate browns, sands, cream, slate grey showcased this season can be pulled off smoothly. “Tone on tone will be at the forefront this year. Having said that, I’d like to add that avoid using shades like red or pink in these clean looks. If you want to pop, say with an accessory then opt for a pastel option and avoid candy tones,” says she. .

Stylist Eshaa Amiin seconds that. “When you’re trying to create this tonal layering, play it up with a cool accessory which is not in a stark contrast. Say a camel look can be offset with an off-white or cream or tan bag. Moreover, a tone on tone ensemble like say one comprising shades of black, grey and charcoal makes you look taller. For instance, if you are opting for an all denim ensemble, then finish it off with a pair of navy sneakers or brogues,” she says.

