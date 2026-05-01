Too hot to wear saree in summer? 5 breathable drapes that keep you cool and stylish

Draping six yards of grace is romanticised as a quintessential wardrobe staple, but in summer, it can feel like a herculean task. With the fabric clinging oppressively to your skin and the heat making you sweat profusely, carrying a saree in the summer season can quickly start to feel uncomfortable and burdensome.ALSO READ: Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings

Right saree choice keeps you confident instead of wiping your sweat constantly in discomfort. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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However, you don't have to rule sarees out altogether. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shriya Nagi, co-founder of Mrida, a handloom saree brand, spoke about which types of sarees are best suited for summer, so saree aficionados don't have to part with their favourite drapes. According to her, certain fabrics inherently have the ability to handle heat and humidity much better because of the fabric breathability.

Choose the right fabric to ace your summer ethnic look! (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

1. Bhagalpuri linen saree

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{{^usCountry}} The first recommendation from Shriya is the Bhagalpuri linen saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The fabric is breathable and lightweight, which is why she crowns it as ‘leaning the summer narrative.’ One of the main reasons is that it softens beautifully with wear. Its slightly textured finish also gives it a relaxed, easygoing vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first recommendation from Shriya is the Bhagalpuri linen saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur, Bihar. The fabric is breathable and lightweight, which is why she crowns it as ‘leaning the summer narrative.’ One of the main reasons is that it softens beautifully with wear. Its slightly textured finish also gives it a relaxed, easygoing vibe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This season, playful block prints, stripes, and soft hues like pistachio green, mint, peach, and periwinkle add a fresh, lifestyle-ready charm, making them perfect for everything from workdays to slow weekend outings,” she suggested, discussing the patterns and where the saree can be worn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This season, playful block prints, stripes, and soft hues like pistachio green, mint, peach, and periwinkle add a fresh, lifestyle-ready charm, making them perfect for everything from workdays to slow weekend outings,” she suggested, discussing the patterns and where the saree can be worn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wear this saree with sleeveless cotton blouses and add minimal jewellery, like a simple nose pin or oxidised necklace, for workdays. Pair it with sleeveless or cotton blouses and minimal jewellery for workdays. 2. Maheshwari saree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wear this saree with sleeveless cotton blouses and add minimal jewellery, like a simple nose pin or oxidised necklace, for workdays. Pair it with sleeveless or cotton blouses and minimal jewellery for workdays. 2. Maheshwari saree {{/usCountry}}

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The second summer-friendly saree is Maharashtra-based Maheshwari. Shriya explained that the reason it works well for summer is its lightweight silk-cotton blend. “The fabric’s airy weave allows for excellent airflow, while subtle zari borders lend a polished finish without feeling heavy," she noted. Softer colour palettes look good with this saree.

3. Mul cotton saree

This saree stands out because of its cloud-like lightness. Shriya noted that teh drape is extremely soft, ‘almost feather-like.’ It is worn across Bengal and parts of Rajasthan, regions known for either high humidity or intense heat, demonstrating how reliable, low-maintenance, and well-suited this saree is for daily wear.

For styling, you can choose washed pastel shades and pair them with a brighter blouse.

4. Jamdani saree

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Jamdani sarees have an ethereal look to them, almost as if they are floating because of their pastel sheerness. The fabric is airy, perfect for a summer-ready drape. Shriya explained the composition, saying, “Jamdai is made with fine muslin or cotton-silk base and its signature weft technique of hand-inserting motifs.”

Originating from Bengal, a region known for high humidity, the weave naturally works best for breathable dressing. However, compared to the previous options, Jamdani lean more towards formal wear because of its construction rather than everyday use. They are ideal for brunches, intimate gatherings, or festive summer evenings where you want to look elevated. A simple blouse ties the look together.

5. Tussar linen saree

The last on this list is Tussar linen, which has a very distinctive texture. Shriya described it as 'raw and earthy texture.’ This saree is highly versatile, as she notes, it can work for both workwear and evening outings. Elaborating on the material, she explained, “Tussar linen brings a contemporary blend of silk & linen along with the natural texture of Tussar and breathability of linen.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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