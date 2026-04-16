Too lazy for a 10-step skincare routine? Here's a quick 3-step routine you shouldn't ignore
If you're too tired to follow a 10-step skincare routine, this 3-step skincare routine will always feel easy and rewarding.
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We all dream of clear and spotless skin, but maintaining that glass-like glow requires work. Especially on a hectic day after meeting tight deadlines or a busy schedule, indulging in a 10-step skincare routine feels like a hassle. As a beauty writer myself, I at times feel too tired doing my 10-step nighttime skincare routine. In fact, after a busy day at work, all I wish is to fall asleep on the bed. But that's probably one of the biggest skincare mistakes we all often make.
That's when I looked for a quick 3-step skincare routine for lazy people like me. Cosmetologist Archana Mayekar, Founder, Archana Wellness Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “On nights when you’re too tired to follow a long routine, I always recommend keeping it simple but effective. A 3-step routine is more than enough, if done right."
According to Dr Mayekar, the three steps include Cleansing, Treating and Moisturising (CTM). So, here is what you need to know about this 3-step skincare or the CTM routine.
Dr Mayekar says, “First, cleanse your skin thoroughly to remove makeup, sunscreen, and impurities. This is non-negotiable. Second, use a targeted treatment like a gentle serum with ingredients suited to your skin concern, whether it’s hydration, acne, or repair. Finally, lock it in with a good moisturiser to support the skin barrier overnight”.
The 3-step skincare routine:
Here is the detailed version of the 3-step skincare routine for you.
Cleansing: The first step is cleansing. Throughout the day, your skin collects dirt, oil, sweat, and pollutants. And after your entire day, you need to cleanse your face with a good cleaner. A gentle cleanser helps remove these impurities and prevents clogged pores and breakouts. It is important to choose a cleanser suitable for your skin type. For instance, gel cleansers work well for oily skin, while cream-based cleansers are better for dry or sensitive skin. Cleansing twice a day, in the morning and before bed, keeps your skin fresh and clean.
Check out some gentle cleansers
1. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser
Treating: The second step is treatment. This step targets specific skin concerns such as acne, pigmentation, dullness, or fine lines. Products like serums or toners are commonly used here because they contain concentrated active ingredients. For example, vitamin C serums help brighten the skin, while salicylic acid can reduce acne. Applying treatment products after cleansing allows them to penetrate deeply and work more effectively.{{/usCountry}}
Treating: The second step is treatment. This step targets specific skin concerns such as acne, pigmentation, dullness, or fine lines. Products like serums or toners are commonly used here because they contain concentrated active ingredients. For example, vitamin C serums help brighten the skin, while salicylic acid can reduce acne. Applying treatment products after cleansing allows them to penetrate deeply and work more effectively.{{/usCountry}}
Check out some face serums{{/usCountry}}
Check out some face serums{{/usCountry}}
2. Hyphen 18% Brightening + 20% Collagen Face Serum
Moisturising: The final step is moisturising. Regardless of your skin type, hydration is essential. A good moisturiser helps lock in moisture, strengthens the skin barrier, and keeps your skin soft and smooth. Even oily skin needs a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser to maintain balance. At night, you may opt for a richer cream to support skin repair while you sleep.
Check out some moisturisers
The 3-step skincare routine is a simple yet powerful way to care for your skin. With consistency and the right products, it can help you achieve healthier and more radiant skin over time.
And lastly, Dr Mayekar states that consistency matters more than complexity. “Even on your busiest days, these three steps can help maintain healthy, balanced skin without overwhelming you”, she concludes.
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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.
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