Top fashion trends of 2023

Sheer everything

Transparent looks will call the shots! In the post-pandemic era, people might need to express themselves unabashedly — an instant thumbs up to sheer everything. Risqué will get more risqué as fashion gworls will step out flaunting their bodice in see-through materials. Giving a nod to the trend is actor Sobhita Dhulipala in red sheer outfit by Anamika Khanna.

Boudoir detailing

Remember Bella Hadid walking the ramp for SS23 Burberry show in a baby blue bodysuit with a train? The garment was adorned with lace panels and cinched at her waist, featuring a cropped overshirt and matching lace gloves. Pretty lace, playful puffy-sleeve dresses, silky underwear: innerwear as outerwear will be a prominent trend in 2023.

Heart motifs

These have been part of clothing iconography since the 14th century. Making a strong case for the design this season was the brand Moschino, with some sort of inflatable detail in all of its SS23 garments — be it a heart-shaped collar or hemline to “broken heart” lapels, one half on either side of neatly tailored jackets.

Balletcore

The trend that is going to be the star of 2023 is balletcore comprising classic ballerina pieces with a high-fashion edge. Balletcore silhouettes are making their mark on runways and streets, with dance pieces such as ballet flats, leotards and leg warmers. Labels such as Simone Rocha, Miu Miu and Molly Goddard have infused the balletcore aesthetic in their collections over the past few seasons.

Heavy-duty leather

The past season, we saw leather coats and jackets on the runways, with labels such as Versace, Tod’s and Prada continuing to lean into the biker chic trend. In 2023, the style will stay big, with its structured silhouettes on the rise. Black, tan and oxblood will be common hues for showcasing this look. Acing the trend is actor Janhvi Kapoor, donning a black leather dress with matching gloves by Saisha Shinde.

Soft shade tailoring

Dark coloured powersuits in their slimmer and oversized versions have been celebs’ favourite over the past few years. In 2023, their pastel counterparts will replace them for a subtle yet powerful impact as they help boost heavy spirits amid the looming recession. Aware of how to remain on top of his style game is actor Ranveer Singh, who dons a three-piece suit by Gucci in varied shades of pastel.

Cobalt blue

After Valentino Pink, this year will be about cobalt blue! The punchy tone makes a case for embracing drama and going all out. From Jason Wu and David Koma to Alberta Ferretti and Off-White, the hue was everywhere during the SS23 season. Nora Fatehi is seen wearing a cobalt blue satin dress with asymmetric hem and ruched sleeves with tightened cuffs by Nicolas Jebran.