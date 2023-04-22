Top pop culture-inspired fashion trends you must try

Fashion has always been influenced by pop culture, and the relationship between the two is constantly evolving. In recent years, TV shows, movies, and celebrities have had a significant impact on fashion trends. Safe to say, TV shows have played an essential role in spearheading the fashion trends in recent years. Shows like "Sex and the City" and "Gossip Girl" in particular are known for their iconic fashion moments, with viewers easily swayed by the charming trends worn by a few beloved characters. "Stranger Things" and "The Crown" have also been credited with sparking renewed interest in retro and vintage styles.

The relationship between pop culture and fashion is constantly evolving, with each influencing the other in new and exciting ways.(Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Movies have long been a source of fashion inspiration, with iconic characters like Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly in "Breakfast at Tiffany" or Mia Farrow's Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" influencing fashion for years to come. More recently, shows and movies like "Dynasty", “Emily in Paris”, and "Crazy Rich Asians" have been praised for their representation of diverse styles and cultures, inspiring viewers to embrace a wider range of fashion options. (Also read: Best fashion trends for Spring 2023 )

Overall, the relationship between pop culture and fashion is constantly evolving, with each influencing the other in new and exciting ways. Whether it's a TV show, movie, or celebrity, there is no denying the impact that pop culture has on the fashion world.

Must-try pop culture inspired fashion trends:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti Kaushik, Fashion Designer and Founder of TARF, shared with HT Lifestyle, some top must-try fashion trends that are truly inspired by TV shows, movies, and celebrities.

1. Knee-length skirts

Knee-length skirts are widely loved by celebrities this season. It gives a street-style yet chic vibe. This stylish is highly inspired by celebrities and women are loving this new trend. It calls for a perfect summer dress and this easy-breezy combination is perfect for a day out or a brunch. Pair it up with a bralette or crop top and you are good to go.

2. Platform slip-on

The craze for high heels has been taken over by the platform slip-ons. They are not just glamorous but also extremely comfortable to wear. If you are someone who does not prefer high, pointy heels, go for platform slip-ons as they give you the much-needed elevation along with comfort and style. It brings back the fashion of the 2000s when many pop TV shows showed their characters the same kind of shoes.

3. Mixed Prints

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Emily in Paris” is one the most-fashionable shows loved and admired by people all over the world. People went gaga over the looks of Emily, the protagonist of the show, and how fashionably she carried herself. One of the trends, that people took inspiration from Emily was to wear mixed prints. Wearing a printed loose satin shirt with a blue or pink pantsuit is quite in vogue and it enhances the look instantly. Also, mixed print blazers became quite a rage after the show and it gives a very chick look.

4. Checked shirts and denim

“Friends” is not only the most loved TV show today, but also the fashion depicted in the series is still quite in vogue. Checked shirts and denims have come back and people love the casual and comfy appearance of the look. Go for straight-legged denim or baggy denim and pair them up with a checked shirt. You can also pair it with a plain white shirt just like Monica and you can count yourself as a really fashionable person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}