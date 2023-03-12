Best fashion trends for Spring 2023

Spring has already started ringing its bells and knocking your wardrobe to push the refresh button while welcoming the summer edits. Gone are the days of layering, it's time to style up in floral breezy dresses with Indian summer staple like kurtas and much more.

Fashion trends keep changing every year and to keep up with the fashion game it is important to slay everyday. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhruv Taneja, Owner of Pratapsons Jaipur, revealed, “Spring is full of colors and patterns and this year it is going to be a good mixture of pastels and denims and bohemian style.”

Shubham Mishra, Founder of Roohme, shared, "Breezy summer wears like Kurta set and flowy anarkalis would be a the go to choice this summer. The traditional silhouette, especially when it comes with Chikankari embroidery and white among all shades for its easy-to-style ability paired with shades of accessories like juttis, rustic jewellery matching with printed palazzos or a vibrant dupatta is sure to amp up your summer look .”

Here is a curated list of best fashion trends for Spring in 2023:

1. Floral Dresses

Floral Dresses can be said to be made for bright sunny days. Floral Dresses, be it maxi or full length, both are back in fashion. The ones with bigger prints on brighter colors are in trend.

2. Oversized Blazers

Oversized blazers are that one fashion piece which works well for both casual as well as formal wear. When styled with a mini skirt and bodysuit, it makes a perfect look for dinner and brunches and when styled with pants, gives a perfect formal look.

3. Baggy Jeans

Well, baggy jeans are here to stay!! And it's time to say goodbye to skinny jeans. Baggy and oversized jeans are trendy and at the same time comfortable. Pairing them up with a t- shirt or a trendy top will make you stand out from the crowd.

4. Pastel Colour Palette

If we talk about a specific color palette which will rule spring as well as summer is pastel. Pastel colors have the art of looking good on every size, colour. These colors give a very chic and classy look to any outfit.

5. Bohemian Style

This is one fashion style, which has been popular for some time and this season it will be a huge hit. Bohemian style has a lot to experiment with and anybody with even little sense of fashion and style can experiment and slay in bohemian style.

6. Chikankari Kurti

Last year, Chikankari kurti started to become a trend but this year they will be ruling the market. Chikankari kurtis again can be styled in both formal and informal looks. Adding oxidised jewellery and one can see the eyes rolling.

7. Skirts

Skirts be it mini or long, both are making a comeback. Skirts mainly in denim are going to be a hit this season. Other fabric will also be in fashion. Styling them up is super easy and makes one look fabulous.