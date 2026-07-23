Tried and Tested: Are you a Harry Potter fan? Here's a Timex watch that will surely take you back to the wizarding world

I have been a Harry Potter fan throughout my childhood. From reading the series to watching it on screen, I used to visualise myself in the wizarding world with Potter, Hermione, and Ron. So, as a longtime Harry Potter fan, when I received the Harry Potter Weekender Indiglo watch from Timex, I was on cloud nine. I couldn't resist unboxing and trying on the watch. And more than me, my 11-year-old son was all up for it. In fact, he wore the watch almost daily to his school, his birthday parties, and whatnot. (Show off, I guess). The watch was a perfect balance of the Wizarding World without being overly flashy, a perfect balance of fandom and everyday practicality. After wearing it almost daily for a while (whenever my son left it), I have mixed feelings, mostly positive.

The positives

Design

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The first thing that caught my attention was the design. Unlike many themed watches that can look too childish or overly decorative, this one feels subtle and tasteful, a stylish casual watch. It has a clean, round white dial, readable numerals, a stainless steel back and a comfortable fabric strap that gives it a relaxed, everyday look. I appreciate that it doesn't scream "merchandise." Instead, it feels like a genuine Timex watch with a magical twist.

The backlight

One of my favourite features is the Indiglo backlight. I've always liked Timex watches for this feature, and it remains incredibly useful. Whether I'm checking the time during a movie, while travelling at night, or simply waking up in a dark room, the backlight is bright, even, and easy to activate. It's one of those features that seems small until you actually start using it regularly.

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Timex Harry Potter Weekender watch backlight

Comfortable straps

The straps of the Harry Potter Weekender watch are comfortable, broad, offer a snug fit and do not leave any marks on my wrist, which, in fact, is a big relief. The strap is made of eco-friendly genuine leather, which means it's environmentally friendly as well. Though I am a fan of chain watches, this watch changed my perception to a certain extent. The brown colour straps offer a luxe look to any attire I wear.

Versatile

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{{^usCountry}} Another plus point of the watch is its versatility. I usually pair it with jeans, casual shirts, and sneakers, but it also looks perfectly fine with a simple kurti and jeans; perfect for almost any casual outfit. As someone who enjoys collecting movie-themed merchandise, I like that this is something I can actually use every day instead of leaving it on a shelf. Time-setting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another plus point of the watch is its versatility. I usually pair it with jeans, casual shirts, and sneakers, but it also looks perfectly fine with a simple kurti and jeans; perfect for almost any casual outfit. As someone who enjoys collecting movie-themed merchandise, I like that this is something I can actually use every day instead of leaving it on a shelf. Time-setting {{/usCountry}}

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Like most quartz watches, this Harry Potter watch keeps accurate time without needing much attention. Setting the time is straightforward, and the crown feels solid enough for occasional adjustments.

What could have been improved?

Could have been waterproof

That said, the watch isn't perfect. The biggest downside for me is the lack of waterproofing. While it's fine for accidental splashes or getting caught in light rain, I wouldn't feel comfortable wearing it while swimming or during water-based activities. Given today's expectations for casual watches, I wish Timex had offered stronger water resistance.

Strap shows creases

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The leather strap, although comfortable, also has some limitations. It can absorb sweat and moisture, which means it occasionally needs cleaning. After prolonged use, it may also begin to show signs of wear; in fact, it has started to show some creases already, more quickly than a leather or metal bracelet. Fortunately, since it's part of the Weekender collection, replacing the strap is simple, and there are plenty of compatible options available.

Scratch-resistant

The mineral crystal does a decent job of protecting the dial, but it isn't as scratch-resistant as sapphire crystal. I've been careful while wearing it, yet I remain conscious that it could pick up scratches if knocked against rough surfaces. It's something to keep in mind if you tend to be hard on your watches.

Design

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Overall, I'm happy with the design of the watch, but with Timex being THE brand, I was expecting more creativity here. The design, though, looks neat and subtle; they could have added more features or colours to it. Given the price point, which is ₹12,495, the watch looks pretty basic.

The ticking sound

Last and very minor drawback is the audible ticking. The Weekender watch has a comparatively loud tick. During the day, it's not an issue, but at night in a quiet room, I can definitely hear it. If you're sensitive to repetitive sounds, this could become annoying.

Overall experience

The Timex Harry Potter Weekender Indiglo watch succeeds in blending practical everyday functionality with subtle fandom appeal. It offers dependable performance, excellent comfort, and one of the best watch backlights available. While basic water resistance and average crystal material leave room for improvement, none of these issues outweighs the enjoyment I get from wearing it. For Harry Potter fans looking for a tasteful everyday watch rather than an over-the-top collectable, I think this is a solid choice. It reminds me of a favourite story every time I check the time, and that's exactly what I hoped it would do.

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