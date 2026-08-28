Tried and Tested: Giving my everyday wardrobe a denim refresh with Kraus Jeans, here’s my honest review

Being a Gen Z, my love for denim is irreplaceable. I’m always experimenting with different styles, brands, and fits available in the market. While scrolling through social media, I came across Kraus Jeans, a brand that claims to offer well-fitted denim in a variety of styles. With autumn just around the corner, I decided to give my wardrobe a refresh with pieces from its collection. Here’s everything I got my hands on, along with my honest take on each piece, from the fit and fabric to the style and price.
Also read | Tried and Tested: These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion
Slate blue high-rise straight fit jeans
My first pick from their denim collection was these slate-blue, high-rise, straight-fit jeans. As someone with a rectangle body type, finding the right denim that flatters my shape is one of the most challenging parts of denim shopping, which is why I often refrain from buying jeans online.
Amid the several options available in straight-fit denim, I picked this high-rise pair, and it fits me like a dream. It offers just the right amount of stretchability, comfortably cinches my waist, and the length is perfect, so I don’t have to make a trip to the tailor to get it chopped. Priced at ₹2,395, I think it’s worth every penny. The high-waist design also makes it versatile enough to style with a crop top, short kurti or even a shirt.
Black denim jacket
With the season transitioning from monsoon to autumn, I couldn’t stop myself from picking this black denim jacket from Kraus Jeans. The jacket features a blend of polyester, cotton, viscose, and elastane, which makes it slightly heavier to carry during summers. However, it can be a great pick for the changing season and winters as well. I prefer to style it with denim and dresses. Priced at ₹2,595, this denim jacket can make a perfect addition to your layering wardrobe.{{/usCountry}}
With the season transitioning from monsoon to autumn, I couldn’t stop myself from picking this black denim jacket from Kraus Jeans. The jacket features a blend of polyester, cotton, viscose, and elastane, which makes it slightly heavier to carry during summers. However, it can be a great pick for the changing season and winters as well. I prefer to style it with denim and dresses. Priced at ₹2,595, this denim jacket can make a perfect addition to your layering wardrobe.{{/usCountry}}
White mid-rise shorts
My last pick from the brand was these white shorts, which I was quite skeptical about before adding to my cart. I’ve had a few bad experiences purchasing white shorts from other online stores. However, the Kraus Jeans shorts somehow changed my perspective by sending me a pair that actually fits me well, without the constant anxiety of checking if they’re too see-through while I’m sitting.
Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they offer the right amount of stretch and elasticity. However, if you have a bit of belly fat like me, you might have to cinch your stomach slightly for that perfect look. Priced at ₹749, you can style these with loose T-shirts, shirts, or even a short kurti for a more bohemian look.
Note to readers: The products were sent to HT by Kraus Jeans for review.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.