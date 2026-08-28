Tried and Tested: Giving my everyday wardrobe a denim refresh with Kraus Jeans, here’s my honest review

Being a Gen Z, my love for denim is irreplaceable. I’m always experimenting with different styles, brands, and fits available in the market. While scrolling through social media, I came across Kraus Jeans, a brand that claims to offer well-fitted denim in a variety of styles. With autumn just around the corner, I decided to give my wardrobe a refresh with pieces from its collection. Here’s everything I got my hands on, along with my honest take on each piece, from the fit and fabric to the style and price.

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Slate blue high-rise straight fit jeans

My first pick from their denim collection was these slate-blue, high-rise, straight-fit jeans. As someone with a rectangle body type, finding the right denim that flatters my shape is one of the most challenging parts of denim shopping, which is why I often refrain from buying jeans online.

It offers just the right amount of stretchability, comfortably cinches my waist, and the length is perfect.

Amid the several options available in straight-fit denim, I picked this high-rise pair, and it fits me like a dream. It offers just the right amount of stretchability, comfortably cinches my waist, and the length is perfect, so I don’t have to make a trip to the tailor to get it chopped. Priced at ₹2,395, I think it’s worth every penny. The high-waist design also makes it versatile enough to style with a crop top, short kurti or even a shirt.

Black denim jacket

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{{^usCountry}} With the season transitioning from monsoon to autumn, I couldn’t stop myself from picking this black denim jacket from Kraus Jeans. The jacket features a blend of polyester, cotton, viscose, and elastane, which makes it slightly heavier to carry during summers. However, it can be a great pick for the changing season and winters as well. I prefer to style it with denim and dresses. Priced at ₹2,595, this denim jacket can make a perfect addition to your layering wardrobe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the season transitioning from monsoon to autumn, I couldn’t stop myself from picking this black denim jacket from Kraus Jeans. The jacket features a blend of polyester, cotton, viscose, and elastane, which makes it slightly heavier to carry during summers. However, it can be a great pick for the changing season and winters as well. I prefer to style it with denim and dresses. Priced at ₹2,595, this denim jacket can make a perfect addition to your layering wardrobe. {{/usCountry}}

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The jacket features a blend of polyester, cotton, viscose, and elastane.

White mid-rise shorts

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My last pick from the brand was these white shorts, which I was quite skeptical about before adding to my cart. I’ve had a few bad experiences purchasing white shorts from other online stores. However, the Kraus Jeans shorts somehow changed my perspective by sending me a pair that actually fits me well, without the constant anxiety of checking if they’re too see-through while I’m sitting.

Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they offer the right amount of stretch and elasticity.

Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, they offer the right amount of stretch and elasticity. However, if you have a bit of belly fat like me, you might have to cinch your stomach slightly for that perfect look. Priced at ₹749, you can style these with loose T-shirts, shirts, or even a short kurti for a more bohemian look.

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Note to readers: The products were sent to HT by Kraus Jeans for review.