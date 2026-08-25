Rihanna just made ‘skeans’ a thing: Here’s how to try the denim-skirt hybrid

In Paris last night, (August 24), Rihanna stepped out after dinner at Cesar in a head-turning pair of jeans that looked like regular light-wash denim from one side, but featured a floor-length skirt-like panel on the other. Dubbed a ‘skean’, the hybrid silhouette did the talking. She kept the rest of the look low-key with a black zip-up hoodie, a leather Dior bag and Miu Miu snakeskin sneakers.

Steal the style Want to try the denim-skirt hybrid without going full Rihanna? Here’s how to recreate the look with pieces you probably already own.

Pair jeans with a skirt: You don’t need to DIY Rihanna’s exact silhouette. Layer a straight, structured skirt over or alongside a pair of wider-leg jeans for a similar effect.

Keep it casual: Add a basic tee or hoodie to balance the statement bottom and give it a streetwear edge.

Finish with sneakers: Chunky or classic sneakers keep the look effortless and wearable.

Add the extras: Throw on a pair of glasses and leave your hair slightly messy for that undone, off-duty finish.