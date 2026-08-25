Rihanna just made ‘skeans’ a thing: Here’s how to try the denim-skirt hybrid

In Paris last night, (August 24), Rihanna stepped out after dinner at Cesar in a head-turning pair of jeans that looked like regular light-wash denim from one side, but featured a floor-length skirt-like panel on the other. Dubbed a ‘skean’, the hybrid silhouette did the talking. She kept the rest of the look low-key with a black zip-up hoodie, a leather Dior bag and Miu Miu snakeskin sneakers.
Steal the style
Want to try the denim-skirt hybrid without going full Rihanna? Here’s how to recreate the look with pieces you probably already own.
Pair jeans with a skirt: You don’t need to DIY Rihanna’s exact silhouette. Layer a straight, structured skirt over or alongside a pair of wider-leg jeans for a similar effect.
Keep it casual: Add a basic tee or hoodie to balance the statement bottom and give it a streetwear edge.
Finish with sneakers: Chunky or classic sneakers keep the look effortless and wearable.
Add the extras: Throw on a pair of glasses and leave your hair slightly messy for that undone, off-duty finish.
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More