Nagaon LS bypoll: First poll tussle in Assam after BJP’s victory in election

The four primary candidates for the upcoming Nagaon bypoll are a disparate lot: a recently retired IAS officer making his poll debut, the head of a regional outfit trying to revive the party’s fortunes, a former legislator seeking another electoral glory and a retired college vice-principal attempting a political launch. Located in central Assam, Nagaon is one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Over seven decades, it has witnessed different parties getting favour of voters. (ANI/ Representational)

They go against each other for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam on October 6, marking the first electoral battle in the northeastern state. This follows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies winning a one-sided victory in the assembly polls in April this year, securing 102 of the 126 seats.

Since this is the first time both ruling and opposition parties return to the poll battle after the assembly polls earlier this year, the Nagaon bye-election is seen as an interesting contest. The entry of heavyweights into the fray has made the battle noteworthy.

The Nagaon seat fell vacant in March this year after the sitting Congress MP, Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and joined the BJP. He later won from the Dispur assembly seat on a BJP ticket in the April assembly polls.

While filing of nominations ends today, scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for Thursday; the last date to withdraw nominations is September 19. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 9, three days after voting.

The Candidates

The BJP candidate, Debasish Sharma, a former IAS officer, was, until the start of this month, the deputy commissioner of Nagaon. Following his voluntary retirement on September 3, he joined the saffron party and was immediately given the ticket.

Also Read:Ex-Nagaon DC Devasish Sharma named BJP candidate for Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

An alumnus of Ramjas College under Delhi University, Sharma joined the Assam Civil Service (ACS) in 1992. He was later promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). A popular figure, he also helps cancer patients through his foundation.

Sharma was earlier posted as the deputy commissioner of Morigaon, a district adjacent to Nagaon, from where he was transferred to Nagaon in June last year. Sharma officially joined the ruling BJP on September 8 and got the party ticket three days later.

“I am confident of my chances. I have been associated with the people of Morigaon and Nagaon during my postings. I have also connected with many families through my cancer care foundation. Since BJP is ruling in Centre and in Assam, I am sure people know who can bring development,” Bora said.

Congress, which had won the seat in 2024 and 2019, chose Sibamoni Bora, a former MLA from the Batadrava seat as it’s choice. Bora, 63, who tasted electoral glory in 2021, is seeking a comeback of sorts.

Also Read:Assam: Congress names former MLA Sibamoni Bora as candidate for Nagaon bypoll

A former government officer, Bora has a political lineage. Her husband, Kiran Bora, represented the Batadrava seat and she is the daughter-in-law of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress chief minister. Bora didn’t contest the 2026 assembly polls because the Batadrava seat was abolished after the 2023 delimitation and became the Nagaon-Batadrava seat.

“I am not concerned about my rivals. Neither BJP, nor the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) can be considered formidable opponents in Nagaon. But since it’s an election, we will take them seriously. We are one hundred percent confident of our win, the margin of victory will be known on the day of results,” Bora said.

Also Read:Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to contest Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election

On Tuesday, a day ahead of filing of nominations ending, the AIUDF president, Badruddin Ajmal, entered the Nagaon poll fray. The perfume baron who won the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat thrice and represents the Binnakandi seat in the present state assembly, is seeking a revival of sorts for himself and his party.

Seventy-year-old Ajmal formed AIUDF in 2005 with an eye on the sizeable vote bank of the Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state. From 2006 to 2021, the party won anywhere between 10 to 18 seats in the assembly polls. It also won 1-3 Lok Sabha seats from 2009 to 2019. But the party’s fortunes are dipping--it failed to win any seat in 2024 general election and bagged just two in the assembly polls this year.

“BJP talks only about Hindus and Congress talks neither about Hindus nor Muslims. But we speak of humanity and are very confident of our victory. The contest will be between us and BJP and Congress won’t be a factor at all,” Ajmal said.

The fourth candidate in the fray is Abdul Salam, a professor and retired vice-principal of Dhing College, who was given the party ticket by Trinamool Congress (TMC). “Nagaon has been represented by many parties over the years, but the basic problems of the constituency have not improved. We are confident that Salam will win and address those issues effectively,” said TMC MLA, Sherman Ali Ahmed.

Also Read:Mamata Banerjee-led TMC announces candidates for Bengal, Assam bypolls

All four prominent candidates filed their nomination papers on Wednesday, accompanied by a large number of their party workers and leaders in a show of strength ahead of the campaign ahead.

The Constituency

Located in central Assam, Nagaon is one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Over seven decades, it has witnessed different parties getting favour of voters.

It was a Congress bastion for over three decades beginning in 1952, but it changed hands to Asom Gana Parishad for three terms starting 1985. It went back to Congress briefly in 1998, but for the next four terms beginning 1999, the BJP won the seat.

In 2019, equations changed again and Congress’s Pradyut Bordoloi won the seat. He retained it again in 2024, but with him shifting to BJP earlier this year, the seat fell vacant thus resulting in the upcoming bypoll.

Following delimitation in 2023, there are eight assembly seats within Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. Three of them are in Morigaon district and five in Nagaon. Incidentally, in the 2026 assembly polls, four of them were won by BJP candidates four by opposition (Congress 3, Raijor Dal 1).

Following delimitation, the population profile of Nagaon Lok Sabha seat has changed with Muslim voters comprising around 55-58 %. This could have an effect on the outcome of the polls.