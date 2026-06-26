Tried and tested: I swapped my regular hair and lip care for these products for two weeks; here's how they performed

Hair fall and dry lips are two beauty concerns almost everyone deals with at some point. With so many products claiming to be the ultimate fix, it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth your money. Some impress from the first use, while others take time to show results.

I tested the Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum and Dewy Lip Treatment for two weeks.(Indewild )

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I used Inde Wild’s Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum and Dewy Lip Treatment consistently for two weeks to see how they fit into my routine and whether they lived up to the hype. Here’s my honest take. (Also read: I tested these blenders for two weeks on everything from gym smoothies to Indian chutneys: Here's how they performed )

Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum

The first thing that impressed me was the texture. Unlike traditional scalp oils that can leave your roots feeling greasy, the Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum has a lightweight, water-like consistency that absorbs quickly into the scalp. It doesn’t leave behind residue or make the hair feel heavy, making it comfortable enough to use overnight.

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{{^usCountry}} The applicator also deserves a mention. It makes it easy to apply the serum directly to the scalp without creating a mess, allowing you to target specific areas where you may be experiencing dryness or hair fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicator also deserves a mention. It makes it easy to apply the serum directly to the scalp without creating a mess, allowing you to target specific areas where you may be experiencing dryness or hair fall. {{/usCountry}}

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Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum is a lightweight and hydrating scalp serum. (Indiwild)

{{^usCountry}} The formula has a mild herbal fragrance that isn’t overpowering, and the massage itself feels relaxing after a long day. Within a couple of weeks, my scalp felt more hydrated and overall it felt healthier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The formula has a mild herbal fragrance that isn’t overpowering, and the massage itself feels relaxing after a long day. Within a couple of weeks, my scalp felt more hydrated and overall it felt healthier. {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to hair growth, however, patience is key. Haircare products rarely produce dramatic changes overnight, and results depend on several factors including genetics, diet and consistency. While I didn’t notice a significant increase in new hair growth within the testing period, I did feel the serum improved my scalp health, which is an important foundation for healthy hair.

Pros

Lightweight, non-greasy texture

Absorbs quickly into the scalp

Easy-to-use applicator

Doesn’t leave hair sticky or oily

Leaves the scalp feeling hydrated

Cons

Hair growth results require consistent, long-term use

Premium pricing may not suit every budget

Price: ₹1,199, as listed on the official Inde Wild website.

Dewy Lip Treatment

If one product stood out immediately, it was the Dewy Lip Treatment.

I tried it in the shade Sweet Treat, a pretty soft pink tint that gives the lips a natural, healthy-looking flush. From the very first application, it left my lips feeling softer, smoother and deeply hydrated. Unlike many glossy lip products, it doesn't feel sticky or uncomfortable. Instead, it combines the shine of a gloss with the nourishment of a rich lip balm.

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Dewy Lip Treatment is a hydrating and glossy lip treatment. (Indiwild)

The hydration also lasts for hours. I found myself reapplying it much less frequently than my regular lip balm, and when used before bed, I woke up with lips that felt noticeably softer and less flaky.

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The subtle glossy finish makes it versatile enough to wear on its own or over lipstick, adding hydration without feeling heavy.

Pros

Deeply hydrating formula

Non-sticky glossy finish

Comfortable for all-day wear

Works well as an overnight lip treatment

Leaves lips feeling soft and smooth

Cons

Slightly expensive compared to basic lip balms

Those who prefer a completely matte finish may find it too glossy

Price: ₹899 as listed on the official Inde Wild website.

Disclaimer: The products mentioned in this article were personally tried and tested by the writer. Results may vary depending on individual skin and hair types.

The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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