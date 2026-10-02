Tried and tested: My wardrobe is dominated by dark, neutral colours but these 2 designer outfits pushed me to experiment with colour and prints

My wardrobe has long been dominated by black, blue and brown. I have always gravitated towards darker colours and preferred keeping things understated and minimal when it came to fashion. But this year, as I turned 25, I decided to challenge myself to try some of the things that had been intimidating me for a while.

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From going on a solo trek to learning dance, I wanted to step outside my comfort zone in small but meaningful ways. Giving my wardrobe a fresh, more colourful spin was one of them. (Also read: Tried and tested: Can this fragrance-free 100% alum roll-on keep body odour at bay? What I found after 10 days of use )

So, instead of reaching for my usual neutrals, I decided to start with some of the brightest colours and fun prints I could find. I tried two designer outfits from Shop Samae, both of which felt very different from what I would typically pick for myself. Here is how the experiment went.

Mocha polka co-ord set

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{{^usCountry}} The first look was a mocha-toned polka co-ord set featuring a fitted corset-style top and a structured mini skirt. While brown is technically one of my usual colours, the playful print and silhouette made this feel quite different from the understated brown outfits I normally wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first look was a mocha-toned polka co-ord set featuring a fitted corset-style top and a structured mini skirt. While brown is technically one of my usual colours, the playful print and silhouette made this feel quite different from the understated brown outfits I normally wear. {{/usCountry}}

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Mocha polka set comes with a corset top and a structured mini skirt.

The top came with a gathered mesh detail across the bust and shoulders, creating an off-shoulder effect and adding a softer, more dramatic element to the otherwise structured silhouette. The matching mini skirt had clean tailoring with subtle tropical palm detailing towards the hem, bringing in a resort-inspired touch.

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What I liked most about this set was that it did not feel like I was trying too hard to experiment. The mocha base made it familiar, while the polka print, corset detailing, and shorter silhouette pushed me slightly outside my usual style.

I would wear the set for a vacation dinner, sundowner or even a dressed-up brunch. The two pieces can also be styled separately, which makes the outfit more versatile. The top could work with high-waisted trousers or denim, while the skirt could easily be paired with a simple shirt or fitted top.

For styling, I would keep the accessories minimal and let the print and silhouette do most of the talking. A pair of sleek heels or strappy sandals would finish the look without taking away from it.

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Price: The Mocha Polka Top is priced at ₹5,500, while the Mocha Paradise Skirt costs ₹3,200, bringing the complete look to ₹8,700.

Sage green sheer layered set

The second outfit was a much bigger departure from my comfort zone. The sage green set brought together a sheer sleeveless overlay, a sweetheart-neck inner and relaxed wide-leg trousers.

Green is not a colour I usually reach for, and the sheer layering also felt like something I would have previously avoided. But seeing the entire look together made the experimentation feel much less intimidating.

A breezy sage green look features a sheer layer and wide-leg trousers.

The monochrome sage green palette kept the outfit cohesive, while the translucent overlay added movement and texture. The delicate tie-up shoulder straps brought a playful, feminine detail to the otherwise relaxed silhouette.

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The wide-leg trousers kept the look comfortable, while the sheer tunic gave it a more dressed-up finish. I could see myself wearing this for a holiday, a daytime event or an intimate evening gathering. The overlay could even work separately as a resort or poolside layer.

I would style this one with delicate gold jewellery, neutral sandals and minimal makeup. Since the outfit already has several interesting elements, adding too many accessories could make the look feel busy.

Price: The whole set is priced at ₹11,800

Final verdict

Trying these two outfits made me realise that experimenting with fashion does not necessarily mean completely reinventing your personal style overnight. Sometimes, it can simply mean choosing a colour you would normally avoid, trying a different silhouette or allowing yourself to have a little more fun with prints.

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I am still very much a minimal-dressing person, but perhaps my wardrobe does not have to be limited to black, blue and brown anymore. If turning 25 was about trying things that scared me a little, adding more colour to my wardrobe turned out to be one experiment I actually enjoyed.

Disclaimer: The product featured in this article was sent to Hindustan Times by the brand for review purposes.