Tried and Tested: Rethinking my footwear choices with Coral Haze’s mix of style, comfort and easy-to-wear designs

Ahead of the festive and wedding season, I traded my usual footwear choices for the Coral Haze collection, which offered a range of footwear perfect to pair with ethnic and Indo-western outfits. Coral Haze features a range of designer handmade footwear, among which juttis are their standout product. I always wanted to style a Rajasthani jutti but never got a chance to visit the state to purchase one. However, the Coral Haze jutti collection compelled me to get my hands on them. After wearing and styling them across different occasions, here’s my honest review of what stood out and whether they’re worth adding to your wardrobe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Tried and Tested: These dresses are stylish, comfortable and worth adding to your cart

Noor

The first choice was obviously from their massive Jutti collection. This pale peach jutti comes with hand-embroidered silver sequined beads and mirror work. The outer material features dupion silk, and the inner material was made from genuine leather.

Pale peach jutti comes with hand-embroidered silver sequined beads and mirror work.

Review

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At first glance, I thought the delicate hand embroidery and sequin work might look different from what was shown on the website. But surprisingly, what I received was exactly the same and, in fact, even better. The golden-peach detailing on the jutti makes it perfect to style with ethnic wear. It is comfortable to wear and makes walking around effortless, even for extended periods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At first glance, I thought the delicate hand embroidery and sequin work might look different from what was shown on the website. But surprisingly, what I received was exactly the same and, in fact, even better. The golden-peach detailing on the jutti makes it perfect to style with ethnic wear. It is comfortable to wear and makes walking around effortless, even for extended periods. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, if you are someone like me who often gets shoe bites, I would recommend using footwear tape at the back of the jutti to prevent them.

When it comes to care, it is recommended to dry-clean them because of the delicate detailing. If they get wet, leave them out in the sun to dry completely before putting them back in your closet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Priced at ₹2,499 on the Coral Haze website, this could be one of the great investments for your ethnic ensembles.

Wink

I traded my everyday footwear for the Coral Haze jutti from their floral collection. I opted for Wink, which features a beige base with floral and bird prints, along with hand-embroidered sequins and beadwork. The outer material of the jutti features crepe, and the inner material is genuine leather. Available in all sizes, the pair is priced at ₹2,499, which I found quite reasonable considering the quality and fit it offers.

Wink features a beige base with floral and bird prints, along with hand-embroidered sequins and beadwork.

Review

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Just like the ethnic pair, this jutti was comfortable and easy to wear for daily errands. I often style it with a denim-and-kurti look, as it adds a subtle traditional touch without looking too dressy. However, I make sure to use footwear tape at the back to prevent shoe bites, especially when wearing it for longer periods.

Naksh

Another piece I opted for was from their wedges collection. While there weren’t many options available, with just five styles to choose from, I picked a pair called Naksh, featuring antique-gold and pearl-work Kolhapuri straps with platform heels. Made from vegan leather inside out, the pair has a 2-inch heel, with intricate zari and pearl detailing on the straps.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Naksh features antique-gold and pearl-work Kolhapuri straps with platform heels.

Review

I’m not usually someone who feels comfortable in open-strap footwear, but I wanted to give this style a try. The footwear has a comfortable heel height and an aesthetically pleasing design, making it a stylish option for ethnic and Indo-western outfits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, I felt that the strap width was slightly wider than ideal, which affected the fit and made it feel a little less secure than I would have preferred. Priced at ₹3,419, it is a decent pick for those who prefer open-strap footwear.

Note to readers: The products were sent to HT by Coral Haze for review.