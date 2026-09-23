Tried Streax Professional’s anti-dandruff shampoo, hair mask and anti-hairfall oil: Here’s what I liked and disliked

If you have been reading my articles, you would know that managing my frizzy hair at times feels like a task to me. Despite trying all sorts of shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and giving a dose of a weekly hair mask, my hair tends to stay frizzy and unmanageable. And as if this wasn't enough, hair fall bothers me even more. At times, dealing with dandruff and hair fall at the same time can make a hair-care routine feel unnecessarily complicated. I usually prefer products that are easy to add to my existing routine without leaving my hair greasy, weighed down or difficult to manage.

My review of Streax scalp care range (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

That's when I came across the Streax hair care range. The range includes Streax Professional Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, Streax Professional Anti-Dandruff Hair Mask and Streax Professional Anti-Hair Fall Massage Oil. The moment I started using the trio, I knew I had my hands on something nice.

After using all three, I found that each product has a different role. The shampoo focuses on cleansing the scalp, the hair mask helps condition the lengths, while the massage oil is designed to make oiling a more targeted part of the routine.

So, here’s my first-person review of the trio after using it for almost two weeks. Here is what worked for me and what could have been better.

Streax Professional Anti Dandruff Shampoo

The first product I tried was the Streax Professional Anti Dandruff Shampoo, and this was the easiest one to include in my regular hair wash routine. I liked the way it cleansed my scalp without making the washing process feel complicated. Since dandruff can often make the scalp feel uncomfortable and flaky, I particularly appreciated the clean feeling after washing.

What I liked:

What stood out to me was the fresh, clean feel after shampooing. My scalp felt properly cleansed, while my hair did not feel excessively stripped. I also liked that I did not need to use a very large amount of shampoo for a single wash. The shampoo had a very pleasant, aquatic fragrance that made my hair smell great all day long.

I liked the texture and its lightweight feel. The shampoo felt very light and had a very fine texture that means I did not use it much to lather my frizzy and coarse hair.

What I disliked:

While I liked the cleansing effect, I felt that my hair lengths needed additional conditioning after shampooing. However, this also depends on your hair type. For people with oily hair, this shampoo might feel sufficient but again for those with frizzy hair like mine, applying conditioner after shampoo becomes a must.

I also wouldn't expect the shampoo to completely solve dandruff after just a couple of washes. For me, it worked better as part of a consistent hair-care routine rather than a quick fix.

Streax Professional Anti Dandruff Hair Mask

The Streax Professional Anti Dandruff Hair Mask was probably my favourite product of the three from a conditioning perspective. I generally like hair masks because they give my lengths some extra care after shampooing, especially when my hair feels dry or rough. This one actually stood to its claim. The hair mask contains tea tree oil and has a very refreshing fragrance that stays until the next wash.

I applied the mask after shampooing, concentrating mainly on the lengths rather than the scalp. The texture made it easy to spread through my hair, and I liked the smoother feel after rinsing.

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What I liked:

After applying the hair mask, my hair felt smoother than before, and that was a win-win situation for me. The mask was lightweight and felt truly invigorating, adding that freshness and calming effect to my otherwise unruly hair.

My hair felt softer and more manageable after using the mask. I also noticed that combing through my hair was easier after washing. For me, that made this product particularly useful on days when my hair felt dry or lacked smoothness.

I also liked that it complemented the shampoo. Instead of using the shampoo and leaving my hair feeling under-conditioned, the mask helped bring some softness back to the lengths.

What I disliked:

The biggest drawback for me was that a hair mask can feel like an additional step when I am short on time. And the fact I cannot ditch applying a hair mask most of the time, or else my hair would look and feel rough. If you prefer a very quick hair wash session, you may not want to use a mask every time.

If you have fine or oily hair, avoid applying too much product because it can make the hair feel heavier.

Streax Professional Anti Hair Fall Massage Oil

The third product I tried was the Streax Professional Anti Hair Fall Massage Oil. Hair oiling is already a familiar part of my routine, so I was curious to see how this one would fit in.

I liked using it as a pre-shampoo treatment, especially on days when I had some time to massage my scalp and leave the oil on before washing. I usually kept hair oil overnight, followed by washing it out the next morning.

What I liked:

The biggest plus for me was that it made scalp massage feel like a proper self-care step. I enjoyed spending a few minutes massaging the oil into my scalp before shampooing. It also left my hair feeling nourished after washing.

I liked that I could control how much oil I used. A small amount was enough for a light massage, while I could use a little more when my scalp and lengths felt particularly dry. Since y hair are particularly dry, I liked applying hair oil to smoothen them.

What I disliked:

The one thing I wasn't particularly fond of was the extra time involved. Unlike a shampoo, an oil needs some planning because I prefer leaving it on before washing. If I am rushing to work or have a busy day, oiling is one step I am likely to skip.

The oil claims to be an anti hair fall massage oil though I did not see any dramatic changes in my hair shedding. As a matter of fact, I would not treat this anti-hair fall oil as an instant solution to hair fall. However, hair fall can have several causes, so for me, this product works better as a supportive part of a regular hair-care routine rather than something I would rely on alone.

My final verdict

After trying all three products, I liked the idea of using them as a simple three-step routine: oil before washing, shampoo to cleanse the scalp and hair mask to condition the lengths.

For me, the Streax Professional Anti Dandruff Shampoo was the most practical everyday product, while the Anti Dandruff Hair Mask stood out for making my hair feel softer and easier to manage. The Anti Hair fall Massage Oil was a nice addition for pre-shampoo oiling, although it requires more time and is not a solution to hair fall which I felt.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.