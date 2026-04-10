Triptii Dimri becomes first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret; shares video in stylish looks. Watch

Triptii Dimri has been named as the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, a US lingerie and clothing label. The actor was announced as their ambassador on April 9. She is the face of 'Victoria's Secret summer signature' campaign.

Triptii Dimri is the face of Victoria's Secret. (Victoria's Secret)

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Triptii Dimri is the face of Victoria's Secret

Triptii took to Instagram to share the exciting announcement with her fans. “Stepping into a story that celebrates every version of me. Excited to begin this chapter with @VictoriasSecretIndia,” the actor wrote.

On April 7, Victoria's Secret had teased Triptii's appointment with a teaser clip and captioned it, “A new face is stepping in to define the season.​ Coming soon.” While Indian-origin models have featured in its shows before, Triptii will become the first Indian celeb to be the brand ambassador, as the brand has not previously appointed one from India.

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{{^usCountry}} Triptii's soft, sensual looks in Victoria's Secret {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Triptii's soft, sensual looks in Victoria's Secret {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the campaign, Triptii wore three stunning looks from Victoria's Secret Summer Signature line, styled by celeb-favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the campaign, Triptii wore three stunning looks from Victoria's Secret Summer Signature line, styled by celeb-favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The first outfit featured her in the brand's iconic pink-and-white striped PJs. The silk satin set included a full-sleeved blouse with a notch collar, a relaxed silhouette, and an open front, displaying a padded, sweetheart-neck VS bra she wore underneath. A matching pyjama with minimal glam and centre-parted, loose, wavy locks rounded off the styling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first outfit featured her in the brand's iconic pink-and-white striped PJs. The silk satin set included a full-sleeved blouse with a notch collar, a relaxed silhouette, and an open front, displaying a padded, sweetheart-neck VS bra she wore underneath. A matching pyjama with minimal glam and centre-parted, loose, wavy locks rounded off the styling. {{/usCountry}}

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For the second look, Triptii chose a lingerie set in VS signature pink-and-white stripes. The stylish set features a padded sweetheart-neck bra top and matching bikini bottoms. She styled it with a white poplin shirt with an open front, a pair of denim jeans, pink-tinted vintage sunnies, silver hoop earrings, and centre-parted loose tresses.

For the third look, Triptii slipped into an edgy black-and-white outfit featuring a black VS bikini top-and-bottom set worn under a black micro-mini skirt, a one-shoulder white crop top, and black knee-high heeled leather boots.

Meanwhile, speaking on the partnership, Triptii Dimri shared, “I’m excited to partner with Victoria’s Secret—a brand that celebrates individuality and empowers women to feel confident in their own skin. The Signature CoolBra and Summer Signature collections are all about comfort and ease, and that really resonates with me.”

How did the internet react?

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Triptii's fans were overjoyed and shared the excitement in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “Collaboration with Victoria's Secret is such a big deal, it's an international iconic brand.” Someone else wrote, “couldn’t pick anyone better.” Another user commented, “Sooo well deserved lets fcking goooo.” A fan remarked, “Everybody: QUICK! Turn up the cooling on your ACs because it's very hot in here.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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