Triptii Dimri becomes first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret; shares video in stylish looks. Watch
In her debut as Victoria's Secret's first Indian ambassador, Triptii Dimri flaunted three fashionable looks that featured signature pink-and-white stripes.
Triptii Dimri has been named as the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, a US lingerie and clothing label. The actor was announced as their ambassador on April 9. She is the face of 'Victoria's Secret summer signature' campaign.
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Triptii Dimri is the face of Victoria's Secret
Triptii took to Instagram to share the exciting announcement with her fans. “Stepping into a story that celebrates every version of me. Excited to begin this chapter with @VictoriasSecretIndia,” the actor wrote.
On April 7, Victoria's Secret had teased Triptii's appointment with a teaser clip and captioned it, “A new face is stepping in to define the season. Coming soon.” While Indian-origin models have featured in its shows before, Triptii will become the first Indian celeb to be the brand ambassador, as the brand has not previously appointed one from India.
Triptii's soft, sensual looks in Victoria's Secret{{/usCountry}}
Triptii's soft, sensual looks in Victoria's Secret{{/usCountry}}
For the campaign, Triptii wore three stunning looks from Victoria's Secret Summer Signature line, styled by celeb-favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania.{{/usCountry}}
For the campaign, Triptii wore three stunning looks from Victoria's Secret Summer Signature line, styled by celeb-favourite stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania.{{/usCountry}}
The first outfit featured her in the brand's iconic pink-and-white striped PJs. The silk satin set included a full-sleeved blouse with a notch collar, a relaxed silhouette, and an open front, displaying a padded, sweetheart-neck VS bra she wore underneath. A matching pyjama with minimal glam and centre-parted, loose, wavy locks rounded off the styling.{{/usCountry}}
The first outfit featured her in the brand's iconic pink-and-white striped PJs. The silk satin set included a full-sleeved blouse with a notch collar, a relaxed silhouette, and an open front, displaying a padded, sweetheart-neck VS bra she wore underneath. A matching pyjama with minimal glam and centre-parted, loose, wavy locks rounded off the styling.{{/usCountry}}
For the second look, Triptii chose a lingerie set in VS signature pink-and-white stripes. The stylish set features a padded sweetheart-neck bra top and matching bikini bottoms. She styled it with a white poplin shirt with an open front, a pair of denim jeans, pink-tinted vintage sunnies, silver hoop earrings, and centre-parted loose tresses.
For the third look, Triptii slipped into an edgy black-and-white outfit featuring a black VS bikini top-and-bottom set worn under a black micro-mini skirt, a one-shoulder white crop top, and black knee-high heeled leather boots.
Meanwhile, speaking on the partnership, Triptii Dimri shared, “I’m excited to partner with Victoria’s Secret—a brand that celebrates individuality and empowers women to feel confident in their own skin. The Signature CoolBra and Summer Signature collections are all about comfort and ease, and that really resonates with me.”
How did the internet react?
Triptii's fans were overjoyed and shared the excitement in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, “Collaboration with Victoria's Secret is such a big deal, it's an international iconic brand.” Someone else wrote, “couldn’t pick anyone better.” Another user commented, “Sooo well deserved lets fcking goooo.” A fan remarked, “Everybody: QUICK! Turn up the cooling on your ACs because it's very hot in here.”
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