Urfi Javed copies Kendall Jenner's daring cut-out dress for day out, gets trolled by netizens

Urfi Javed wore a daring cut-out dress for an outing in Mumbai that resembled Kendall Jenner's recent head-turning black ensemble. Netizens are trolled her for copying the supermodel's look.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:45 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, known for her bizarre and head-turning fashion choices, is making headlines again, but this time for copying supermodel Kendall Jenner. The reality TV star was snapped on an outing in Mumbai on Sunday, and for the occasion, she chose a cut-out maxi dress. Only, the dress was exactly similar to Kendall's daring ensemble she wore for her friend Lauren Perez's wedding festivities a few days ago.

Urfi went out for a lunch date in Mumbai yesterday, November 14, and for the occasion, she chose a full-sleeved figure-hugging black dress.

The ensemble featured daring cut-out details placed intricately on the front. Urfi wore the dress with a sleek hairdo, gold hoop earrings, and beige heels.

See her photos:

Urfi Javed.  (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's birthday with never-before-seen pics

Urfi's ensemble strongly resembled a dress Kendall Jenner wore to her friend's wedding celebrations. She attended the occasion with supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber and even shared pictures and videos. Kendall's outfit is from the shelves of luxury label Mônot.

Take a look:

Clearly, Kendall inspired Urfi Javed's look!

After Urfi's pictures in the dress made it online, it instantly went viral, and netizens recognised the similarities it had to Kendall's head-turning look. People started calling out Urfi for copying Kendall's dress. One user wrote, "She is trying to look like Kendal Jenner." Another wrote, "Copied from @kendalljenner."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Urfi Javed's look. 

Kendall's dress is from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of Mônot. Called the Diamond-Cutout Two-Piece Maxi, it is a sleeveless dress with diamond-shaped cut-outs across the bust, a bare midriff and a drop-waist black skirt, showing off the star's svelte frame. On the other hand, Urfi's look is a full-sleeved version of the same dress. However, it is not a part of Mônot's collection.

What do you think about Urfi's attire?

Meanwhile, Urfi was a part of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. She became the first contestant to be evicted from the show. Additionally, Urfi has often garnered attention for her customised and unconventional outfits.

