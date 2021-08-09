Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Kendall Jenner celebrates her boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympics gold medal win
  • Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate Devin Booker's win. She posted a photo of her television with a shot of her beau and captioned the snap with an emoji of a gold medal.
ANI | , Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:26 AM IST

American supermodel Kendall Jenner on Saturday (local time) congratulated her boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker, after the US men's basketball team took home the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Kendall took to Instagram to celebrate the win. She posted a photo of her television with a shot of her beau and captioned the snap with an emoji of a gold medal.

The American team defeated France in the finals with an 87-82 victory, giving the Americans a fourth straight gold medal.

The'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Devin confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day this year when the reality TV star posted a cuddly picture with the basketball player on her Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner's Instagram story.
The news of their romance first broke when the two were spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from LA to Arizona. At the time, a source told People Magazine that they were "just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

"What first seemed like a fun hook-up is now a relationship. Her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the source added.

Kendall, who is notoriously private about her dating life, was previously linked to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons, and American basketball player Blake Griffin.

