US influencer decodes Nita Ambani's jewellery from TIME 100 Gala look: ‘The necklace featured 101-carat diamond…’

Nita Ambani attended the TIME 100 Gala 2026 in a luxurious ensemble, draped in a handwoven saree and opulent, statement-making jewellery. Julia Chafe, a US influencer who has gained popularity for her expertise on celebrity jewellery, particularly the Ambani family collection, decoded the jewellery she wore for this look in a detailed breakdown in a recent post on May 4. She explained each piece and highlighted how fine and rare the jewellery is, especially the necklace, which features a giant, rare diamond.

Nita Ambani wore luxurious jewellery to the TIME100 Gala 2026(Picture credit: Instagram/@swadeshonline)

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More about Nita Ambani's jewellery

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the central highlight of her jewellery set, a layered pearl necklace with a big diamond, Julia explained, “The necklace featured a 101-carat pinkish-brown pear-shaped rose-cut diamond with origins in India.” The diamond is believed to come from the Indian Nizami lineage. The diamond is set across six rows of pearl strands. Julia called them basra pearls and described the reason why they are so valuable. The strands are highly coveted as they are 100 per cent natural saltwater pearls harvested from the Persian Gulf, making them exceptionally rare. Nita Ambani paired the necklace with a pink-pear-shaped diamond ring and beautiful pearl drop earrings that complemented the pearl neckpiece. More about the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the central highlight of her jewellery set, a layered pearl necklace with a big diamond, Julia explained, “The necklace featured a 101-carat pinkish-brown pear-shaped rose-cut diamond with origins in India.” The diamond is believed to come from the Indian Nizami lineage. The diamond is set across six rows of pearl strands. Julia called them basra pearls and described the reason why they are so valuable. The strands are highly coveted as they are 100 per cent natural saltwater pearls harvested from the Persian Gulf, making them exceptionally rare. Nita Ambani paired the necklace with a pink-pear-shaped diamond ring and beautiful pearl drop earrings that complemented the pearl neckpiece. More about the look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani wore a handwoven Banarasi saree from Swadesh and styled it with a blouse by Manish Malhotra. The saree had a luxurious, artistic quality that complemented her exquisite jewellery. The handloom saree features intricate floral designs done in aqua blue, pink and golden shades on a black base. The broad golden brocade borders the silk fabric, and the heavy work on the pallu enhances the beauty of the six yards, which she draped elegantly in the traditional style: with the pallu falling off the shoulder and the pleats neatly arranged on the front. Likewise, the blouse was unique with stunning thread embroidery on black fabric with a wide boat neckline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani wore a handwoven Banarasi saree from Swadesh and styled it with a blouse by Manish Malhotra. The saree had a luxurious, artistic quality that complemented her exquisite jewellery. The handloom saree features intricate floral designs done in aqua blue, pink and golden shades on a black base. The broad golden brocade borders the silk fabric, and the heavy work on the pallu enhances the beauty of the six yards, which she draped elegantly in the traditional style: with the pallu falling off the shoulder and the pleats neatly arranged on the front. Likewise, the blouse was unique with stunning thread embroidery on black fabric with a wide boat neckline. {{/usCountry}}

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Her hair and makeup featured soft, elegant glam. She opted for brown smoky eyes with sharp eyeliner, well-defined brows, and nude pink lips. A black bindi tied the look together. Her hair was styled in a side-parted look with soft, voluminous waves.

For this look, too, Nita Ambani stays true to her signature style, choosing artistic, handwoven sarees rooted in Indian craftsmanship and pairing them with jaw-dropping, vintage necklaces with giant diamonds.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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