Vaani Kapoor, in a 16.5K draped dress, slays fashion goals

Vaani Kapoor never shies away from making her Instagram family stun at her fashionable outfits. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile to treat her fans.

On Sunday, Vaani made our weekend better with a stunning picture of herself dressed in rust orange. The snippet, which is from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, is making all fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her casual fashion.

Vaani Kapoor keeps teaching us a thing or two about fashion with every post she makes. This weekend was no different. Vaani chose to play muse to the designer house Esse and dressed up in a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe. Vaani, in this look is acing casual fashion goals like no one else.

In the picture, shared by Vaani, the actor can be seen looking gorgeous in a rust orange corduroy draped dress. With her back to the camera, Vaani posed for the picture. The dress came with a back-tie up detail with a buckle. The fabric hugs her body perfectly and shows off her curves.

Take a look at Vaani’s picture here:

Styled by fashion stylist Shubhangini Gupta, Vaani opted for a minimal makeup look. With just a dab of pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and a nude shade of lipstick, Vaani was ready to make fashion traffic come to a standstill. The dress is priced at ₹16,500 in the designer house's official website.

Assisted by celebrity hairstylist Surekha Nivate and makeup artist Pooja Rohira Fernandes, Vaani opted to leave her long straight tresses open behind her back. Accompanying the picture, Vaani wrote a caption on motivation and pushing ourselves to thrive more – “Lookin onwards and upwards to the endless dreams coiled beneath the bones .. Taming the wild wind..Insatiable crave to soar high.. Persevering the eternal spring, ain’t no matter if you’ve experienced a broken wing.”

