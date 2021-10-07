Vaani Kapoor slays winter fashion goals in 4.5K sweater

Winter is almost here and Vaani Kapoor has already started setting goals for us on how to slay fashion just like she does. Vaani’s Instagram profile is filled with a plethora of her fashionable attires - both traditional and Western attires, which she carries with a whole lot of sass.

Vaani keeps treating her Instagram family to stunning pictures of herself – either from the sets of her films or from her recent fashion photoshoots. Thursday was no different. The actor dropped another fresh picture of herself from one of her photoshoots and she looks droolworthy in it.

Vaani Kapoor is gearing up for winter in a Western ensemble from the designer house Mango. The apparel manufacturing house is famously known for their offbeat designs and trendy collections. Vaani chose to go monochrome for her top and added a lot of sass to it with her choice of lowers.

For the picture, Vaani dressed up in a black and white checkered sweater and teamed it with a pair of classic blue denims. Winter-ready Vaani is slaying fashion goals in this attire. Take a look:

Vaani wore the sweater with one shoulder down and added a pair of classic black boots to it. In minimal makeup, Vaani is making her Instagram family drool like anything. A dash of nude eye shadow, nude lip gloss, mascara-laden eyes and her wavy tresses left open, Vaani was good to go.

In the picture, Vaani can be seen posing while sitting with her back to a decorated cream pillar. She held her hair with one hand as she posed for the cameras. The outdoor shoot, with Vaani posing against the plants in the backdrop, sets the mood for winter perfectly.

The sweater, from the wardrobe of mango, is priced at ₹4590 in the company’s website. Take a look: Vaani Kapoor's sweater on Mango's website.(https://shop.mango.com/in/women)

Vaani Kapoor is welcoming winter looking like this. We are taking notes.

