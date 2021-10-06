Vaani Kapoor builds strength with single arm kettlebell row exercise at gym

We always wonder how do celebrities keep themselves fit or what is their workout routine and diet plan? So naturally, when Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor gave a sneak-peek of her weekday exercise session at the gym, we couldn't help but take fitness cues.

As fitness enthusiasts we have always marvelled at Vaani's amazing body transformation. Few know that before entering the glam world, Vaani weighed a healthy 75 kilos but soon became a svelte icon after trying her hands on a varied number of exercise routines.

Determined to create her own health and nutrition space, Vaani is often seen sharing snippets from her intense exercise sessions and encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle. Recently, the diva took to her social media handle and shared a kettlebell workout video straight from the gym on her Instagram story feature.

Taking some load off her core to achieve an upper body powerhouse, Vaani was seen building strength, muscle and shoulder stability by performing single arm kettlebell row exercise and we are inspired to run to the gym already. The video featured the actor donning a black sports bra, teamed with a pair of blue tights and a pair of black sneakers to complete her athleisure look.

Vaani Kapoor gives a glimpse of her kettlebell workout(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)

Pulling back her silky tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the robust workout session, Vaani rested her left hand and left knee on a bench while she held a kettlebell in her right hand and balanced her body weight on the right leg.

Without bending her right knee, Vaani lifted the kettlebell up to her waist, then released the posture and kept her right arm parallel to her right leg. She captioned the video, “Belle of the ball (sic)” and punctuated it with smiling emojis.

Vaani Kapoor gives a glimpse of her kettlebell workout(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)

Benefits:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

A strong core influences the legs and upper body and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising and controlling the pelvis and spine. For improving one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosting energy, core exercises must be performed two to three times a week as they train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weight loss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.

One-arm kettlebell row improves core stability and also targets the upper and lower back muscles, shoulders, biceps and hips. These one-arm rows can also be performed with dumbbells and are perfect for building a strong back, strength, muscle and stability in the shoulder and upper back region which will help one to perform everyday activities like bending, lifting and carrying with greater ease and less discomfort.

Precautions:

All stretches and exercises should initially be supervised by your physical trainer or a trained instructor so as to prevent injuries and to ensure utilising the proper technique.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter