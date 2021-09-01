Vaani Kapoor masters daring tube trend in all silver mirror embellished dress

Identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design, tube dresses are retro chic ensembles that are reminders of throwback silhouettes from the late 1990s and early 2000s and Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor was recently seen bringing back the yesteryear trend. Mastering the daring trend, Vaani rocked a bold silhouette as she brought back the beloved fashion style and her latest picture in a silver mirror embellished tube dress is proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a picture that gave fans and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her new photoshoot and the Internet was on fire. The picture featured the actor donning a strapless tube dress which was embellished with silver mirror work all over.

The tube dress came with a plunging V-neckline that added to the hotness quotient. Letting down her sleek hair behind her back, Vaani opted to go sans accessories and let the dress to the maximum talking. Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, smokey eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Vaani captioned the picture, “o much to express yet nothing to say.. Life comes in waves , it’s upto us to embrace ..Or get entrapped in this maze.. Let’s make every moment worth our stay.. Find our very own special place (sic).”

The tube dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Akanksha Gajria’s eponymous label that boasts of designer women collection for sarees, gowns, lehengas and more. Vaani Kapoor was styled by fashion and celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter