Vaani Kapoor oozes oomph in cream rug print bralette, straight pants. Here's what it costs

Raising the hotness quotient in sizzling fashion styles, Vaani Kapoor has been slaying Shamshera promotions and setting the Internet on fire simultaneously with her smoking hot looks. If you have your sartorial finger firmly placed on Bohemian style this summer, take tips from Vaani as she laid fashion goals for summer’s no-fail outfit combo in cream rug print bralette with straight pants and we can't take our eyes off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Vaani shared a slew of pictures that are a treat for fashion sore eyes and has us hooked. The pictures feature Vaani donning a sexy bralette top that came in cream base with maroon rug print all over and sported delicate straps along with a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor.

Made of crepe silk fabric, the bralette top accentuated the look with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. It was teamed with a pair of matching cream base straight pants that too sported maroon rug print all over.

Leaving her luscious blow dried tresses open down her shoulder, Vaani accessorised her look only with a chunky geometric pattern bracelet to let her ensemble do the maximum talking. Wearing a shade of nude lipstick, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with blacke yeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude glitter eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Vaani captioned the pictures only with a lollipop emoji and set fans on frenzy.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette. The bralette pant set originally costs ₹48,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani Kapoor's bralette and top from Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Vaani Kapoor was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.