Vaani Kapoor plays Boho bride in Punit Balana, reveals what love means to her

Vaani Kapoor recently opened up about what love means to her as she dolled up like a modern day Boho bride for the cover of a magazine. Vaani opened up about wanting to be in a steady relationship with someone who has similar values and beliefs before settling down. The War actor also opened up about being an old-school romantic who 'believes in love being pure and noble, confessing she is a sucker for love, romantic films and all'.

On the cover of Brides Today, Vaani wore a mustard yellow sharara set with detailed and heavy marodi work in scattered and geometrical patterns along with sharara pants and matching blouse by designer Punit Balana. Vaani sported several huge kadas in her hands and a quirky choker with enamel work in her neck, her hair styled in wet beachy waves and dewy, shiny make-up adorning her face, making for the perfect Boho bride look.

In another image, Vaani wore another piece by Punit Balana, a block printed lehenga in cherry red, pink and green, over a fuchsia pink base. The skirt had geometrical patterns and the crop top had delicate marodi and resham work. Vaani was styled in a similar dewy, sun-kissed fashion for all the looks.

Both the pieces are from Balana's Mandana collection from his Spring/Summer ’21 edit. About the collection Balana shared, "I’ve added geometrical prints, along with floral ones, to add more drama to the silhouettes. Mandana - For (Intimate) Weddings, also inspired by Jaipur and my memories of it, features young silhouettes of ease, and doesn’t adhere to the conservative rules Mandana had set. Mandana For (Intimate) Weddings is about a modern Jaipur combined with a time that was, and perhaps still is."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen on the big screen in BellBottom, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. She also has Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

