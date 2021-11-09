Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vaani Kapoor sizzles in 1.3 lakh strappy jumpsuit, says ‘Aashiqui on my mind’
fashion

Vaani Kapoor sizzles in 1.3 lakh strappy jumpsuit, says ‘Aashiqui on my mind’

Vaani Kapoor steps out for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's promotions in a floral pichwai print jumpsuit that costs a whopping ₹1,31,900 and we are hooked to her stylish look as we take fashion cues to make heads turn on our next sultry outing
Vaani Kapoor sizzles in 1.3 lakh strappy jumpsuit, says ‘Aashiqui on my mind’(Instagram/_vaanikapoor_)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 03:53 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

While fun and citrus-coloured jumpsuits were a fashion fad this summer, the style is still trending for autumn and winter but with a more subtle (albeit still bright) route and Vaani Kapoor's latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Stepping out for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani was seen rocking a floral pichwai print jumpsuit and we are hooked to her stylish look as we take fashion cues to make heads turn on our next sultry outing.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and delaying winters single-handedly. The pictures featured Vaani donning the strappy jumpsuit which came with a fuss-free and uber chic silhouette.

The delicate straps ended in a plunging neckline with dori work to add to the oomph factor. While the jumpsuit sported floral pichwai motifs all over, the waist was cinched with dori work on the belt And Neckline. 

An added advantage to this easy silhouette are the pockets which are every girl's dream come true. Completing her attire with a pair of metallic heels, Vaani left her luscious tresses open down her shoulder in mid-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look only with a statement cuff bracelet from Amrapali Jewels. 

RELATED STORIES

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Vaani set fans swooning and captioned the pictures, “Aashiqui on my mind (sic)”.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label that boasts of silhouettes that straddle the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry. The jumpsuit originally costs 1,31,900 on his designer website.

 

Vaani Kapoor's jumpsuit from Tarun Tahiliani (taruntahiliani.com)

 

Vaani Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vaani kapoor tarun tahiliani fashion style trends
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karishma Tanna blends formal and boss lady vibes in a gold co-ord set

7

Sara Ali Khan, Kajol and Yug Devgn checked off Tuesday Pilates in style

Alaya F amps beachwear goals in satin bustier, shorts, chiffon cape at Maldives

Dia Mirza, in a 25K meringue dress, speaks of sustainability
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP