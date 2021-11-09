Vaani Kapoor sizzles in 1.3 lakh strappy jumpsuit, says ‘Aashiqui on my mind’

While fun and citrus-coloured jumpsuits were a fashion fad this summer, the style is still trending for autumn and winter but with a more subtle (albeit still bright) route and Vaani Kapoor's latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Stepping out for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani was seen rocking a floral pichwai print jumpsuit and we are hooked to her stylish look as we take fashion cues to make heads turn on our next sultry outing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and delaying winters single-handedly. The pictures featured Vaani donning the strappy jumpsuit which came with a fuss-free and uber chic silhouette.

The delicate straps ended in a plunging neckline with dori work to add to the oomph factor. While the jumpsuit sported floral pichwai motifs all over, the waist was cinched with dori work on the belt And Neckline.

An added advantage to this easy silhouette are the pockets which are every girl's dream come true. Completing her attire with a pair of metallic heels, Vaani left her luscious tresses open down her shoulder in mid-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look only with a statement cuff bracelet from Amrapali Jewels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, Vaani amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Vaani set fans swooning and captioned the pictures, “Aashiqui on my mind (sic)”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label that boasts of silhouettes that straddle the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry. The jumpsuit originally costs ₹1,31,900 on his designer website.

Vaani Kapoor's jumpsuit from Tarun Tahiliani (taruntahiliani.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists Allia Al Rufai and Shubhangini Gupta.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter