Vaani Kapoor steals the limelight at ITA Awards 2022 in 74k striking black saree and bralette: All pics

When it comes to our Indian wear, nothing can compete with the versatility of a timeless six-yard staple. One of the most stylish Bollywood divas, Vaani Kapoor, understands the same. Her past looks in versatile sarees back our claim. Even her latest look, which she wore for an awards ceremony held in Mumbai last night, makes for an unforgettable and striking sartorial moment.

On Sunday night, Vaani attended the ITA (Indian Television Academy) Awards 2022 with a host of other celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and more stars. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor stole the limelight at the occasion in a stunning black saree and the most unique blouse. She also shared photos of herself dressed in the six yards on her Instagram page. Check it out below.

Vaani's striking black chiffon saree is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's clothing label. It comes in a solid black drape, which Vaani wore in the traditional style, sequinned geometric borders, and multi-coloured feather adornments hand-tacked on the end of the pallu.

Vaani Kapoor in a striking black Manish Malhotra saree.

Vaani wore the embellished black saree with a unique printed blouse, worthy of a fashion moment of its own. It comes with embellished black straps, a chiffon fitted bodice adorned with printed patterns, a plunging neckline, an inverted hem, and a backless detail.

If you wish to include Vaani's Manish Malhotra saree and colourful blouse in your collection, we have found the details for you. It is called the Black Geometric Sequin and Feathers Saree with Printed Blouse. It will cost you ₹74,000.

Price of Vaani Kapoor's Manish Malhotra saree. (manishmalhotra.in)

Vaani kept the styling minimal with this ensemble, allowing the six yards and the blouse to be the star of her look. The actor chose flower-shaped earrings and matching stilettos for accessories.

For the glam, Vaani went with centre-parted open tresses, winged eyeliner, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-heavy lashes, subtle eye shadow, blush pink lip shade and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor will soon share the screen with actor Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The film is produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Karan Malhotra. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.

