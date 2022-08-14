Vaani Kapoor takes over Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with her goddess avatar in a yellow thigh-slit gown: See pics

One can always trust Vaani Kapoor to turn up the hotness quotient whether she is promoting a film, travelling the world, attending red-carpet events or just stepping out in the bay for a casual outing. The star's wardrobe is full of head-turning pieces, including red-carpet-ready gowns, gorgeous sarees, and coordinated fits. And her appearance at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 has displayed her sartorial prowess. In the latest photoshoot, the star took over Melbourne with her goddess avatar in a yellow thigh-slit gown. Check out her pictures below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Vaani took to her Instagram account to drop pictures from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 with the caption, "Melbourne #IFFM2022 #IndianCinemaAtIFFM." The post shows Vaani posing for the camera in front of a scenic location, dressed in a pastel yellow one-shoulder gown from the shelves of New York City-based clothing label Marchesa. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled Vaani for the special occasion. Keep scrolling to see Vaani's post below. (Also Read: Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor in ganji and pants, Vaani Kapoor in bustier and shorts are the hottest pair: New pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani chose a tulle gown in a pastel yellow hue for attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The Shamshera actor's ensemble features a one-shoulder detail, sweetheart neckline flaunting her decolletage, corseted bodice, layered tulle on the waist, thigh-baring slit on the front, flowy skirt, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Vaani glammed up the simply chic outfit with embellished clear sandals, statement rings, and teardrop earrings adorned with gemstones. In the end, Vaani chose lightly-tousled side-parted open locks, shimmering silver eye shadow, sleek black winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, this is the 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. It started on August 12 and will end on August 30. In the last two years, the festival was held in a virtual form because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Shefali Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many other celebs are in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}