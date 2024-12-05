Vacation styles: Fun and functional beach outfits for kids to enjoy the seaside

Visiting a beach with children is always a fun-filled experience. However, the most critical task always turns out to be selecting the best beach wear for kids to maximise your sunny seaside day. The ideal beach wear for kids should be a combination of protection, style, and comfort. Since it is no surprise that children love to play in the sand, jump, and run, parents must remember that they require clothing that lets them move freely and protects them from harmful UV rays while remaining cool under the sun. From breezy cover-ups for when they need a break to swimwear that supports active water play, every beachwear outfit at Myntra fulfils the requirements of an adventurous day. Best Beach Wear for Kids

Beyond just looking cute, the right beachwear helps make sure your kids are relaxed, secure and ready for anything the beach throws their way—whether it's splashing in the waves or building sandcastles. Dive in to explore the best beach wear for kids on Myntra from top brands. Don’t wait; get them now to let your kids have some beach fun in style!

Also read: Brave the chill in style: Our favourite faux leather jackets for men and women

Top 10 beach wear picks for kids to explore on Myntra

From swimsuits to accessories and cover-ups, here is a list of the best beach wear for kids that combines functionality and fun.

This swimwear is the best beach wear for kids’ beach adventures. This trendy swimwear set has a vibrant black and red colourblocked rash guard with a hood. It also contains half sleeves, and V-neck with a convenient zipper closure. The matching red solid shorts has slip-on closure and an elasticated waistband. It is a fashionable and functional outfit for busy days by the water. Also, it is suitable for beach fun and sun protection.

Fabric Polyester Fabric Type Swim Set Care Instruction Machine Wash

This printed legsuit is a comfortable and charming option for your kid’s swimwear. This best beach wear for kids features a fun blue printed design. Also, it has short raglan sleeves and a round neck for extra ease of movement. Its concealed back zip closure provides easy and secure fit. Made from a mix of spandex and polyester, this legsuit provides the best combination of flexibility and durability. It is ideal for beachside fun. Overall, it’s a dapper and functional option for your kid’s swimwear collection.

Fabric Polyester Fabric Type Legsuit Care Instruction Machine Wash

This solid swimwear is a practical and stylish garment for kids. This leg suit boasts a zipper closure at the front, short sleeves, and a round neck, along with attached shorts for further convenience and comfort. This best beach wear for kids is made with high-stretch fabric which provides a wonderful fit, multi-directional stretch, and freedom of movement for busy play. This swimwear gives UV protection, and keep your child protected from tanning and sun rays. It is suitable for beaches, swimming pools, and waterparks.

Fabric Polyester Fabric Type Legsuit Care Instruction Rinse in cold water only

This Inflatable Vest is a dependable companion for kids who want to learn to swim. This solid blue inflatable vest is made from robust PVC. It gives high buoyancy, which helps your kids build confidence in the water. Its vest-style design gives a secure and snug fit, which allows natural movement during swimming practice. This best beach wear for kids is suitable for kids between 50-75 kg. Also, it is the best accessory to learn strokes under continuous adult supervision. Whether at the beach or the pool, it ensures comfort and security. It also makes water activities worry-free and enjoyable for parents and kids alike.

Fabric PVC Type Swimming inflatable vest Care Instruction NA

This girl’s printed swimming outfit combines practicality and style, which make it a right choice for kids. It features a stylish pink and black printed design. This sleeveless swimming outfit provides ease and comfort with its round neckline. This dress has solid black shorts that gives a secure fit with a suitable slip-on closure. Made from robust polyester, this is the best beach wear for kids, as it gives comfort and brilliant performance for swimming activities. This swimming dress is a delightful combination of function and fashion. It is great for seaside adventures or poolside fun.

Fabric Polyester Type Swimming Dress Care Instruction Hand Wash

This ruffled swimsuit is a fun and stylish outfit for young girls. This vibrant red swim set has a stylish top with a ruffled one-shoulder neckline, which adds a playful hint to beachside looks. The matching red swim skirt has attached shorts, which ensure safe coverage and comfort during water activities. Both pieces of this best beach wear for kids have convenient slip-on closures, which makes them easy to wear. This set is made from nylon material, which makes it quick-drying and lightweight. It is perfect for sunny days at the pool or beach.

Fabric Nylon Type Swim Set Care Instruction Hand Wash

This printed swimwear set has practicality and fun prints for the best swim ensemble. It features a blue and green printed swim t-shirt with short sleeves and a round neck. It gives ease and comfort with its slip-on closure. The matching blue printed swim shorts are made with a safe slip-on fit, which ensures trouble-free wear. A matching blue printed swim cap completes the set for further security and style. This best beach wear for kids set is quick-drying and lightweight, which is perfect for busy days in the water.

This swimwear cap is an essential accessory for kids. It is made from robust silicone material that provides brilliant waterproof protection. It protects your kid’s hair from chlorine plus other pool substances. It is made to boost speed by considerably decreasing drag. This cap is ideal to improve your performance in the water. Its comfortable and soft grip ensures it remains safely on the head without causing discomfort during longer use. It is a stylish and practical addition to your best beach wear for kids’ collection. It is perfect for beach adventures, waterparks, or pools.

Fabric Silicone Type Swimwear cap Care Instruction Wipe with a damp cloth

This cover-up is a practical and charming option for your child’s post-swim comfort. This blue printed cover-up contains a convenient button closure, short sleeves, and a hooded neck which make it easier to slip on after water activities. It comes with a matching bag for further convenience which makes it easier to carry on pool outings or beach days. This best beach wear for kids gives an absorbent and cosy layer to keep your kids comfortable and dry.

Fabric Soft microfiber Type Swim cover-up Care Instruction Machine Wash

This legsuit mixes functionality and style for young girls. This pink solid legsuit has a sleek design with a racerback and shoulder straps for freedom of movement and optimal support. The sleeveless cut provides comfort and decreases drag in the water, which makes it ideal for both recreational swimming and training. It gives durability and excellent elasticity to ensure frequent use. This best beach wear for kids is a brilliant outfit for girls who require performance and confidence in the pool.

Fabric Polyamide Type Legsuit Care Instruction Machine Wash

Also read: Women’s fusion wear for every occasion: Myntra EORS Sale collection awaits!

Conclusion

Getting the best beach wear for kids is all about balancing functionality, comfort, and style. From protective swimsuits to swimwear caps and inflatable vests to anti-fog swimwear goggles, there are enough options at Myntra that will help your kids look awesome while staying comfortable and safe. Choose pieces that provide sun protection and are crafted from breathable materials. Just ensure that they are durable enough to endure a day of fun in the surf and sand. Whether you are planning to enjoy an afternoon of water sports or going for a relaxing day on the beach, the right beachwear will ensure that your kids enjoy their seaside adventure to the fullest.

Also read: Statement handbags and clutches to complete your wedding season ensemble

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Beach Wear for Kids What are the best types of swimsuits for young children? For young children, rash guards and one-piece swimsuits provide the ultimate security from the sun. They are easy to wear and give complete coverage for sensitive skin.

Can kids wear their regular clothes to the beach? Of course they can wear regular clothes to the beach. However, they might not be the most practical or comfortable for the beach. Kids’ beachwear, like lightweight cover-ups, rash guards, and swimsuits is crafted to handle water, sand, and sun. They also give ultimate security and comfort.

Are there eco-friendly options for kids' beachwear? Yes. Several brands provide eco-friendly beachwear for kids that are designed from organic fabrics or recycled materials. Seek brands that use non-toxic dyes and prioritise sustainability to ensure environmental responsibility and style.

Are there any specific fabrics I should look for in beachwear? For sun protection and comfort, seek breathable, lightweight fabrics such as nylon, polyester, and cotton. These materials keep your kids cool in the sun and dry quickly.

How do I care for my child’s beachwear? Wash the beachwear in cold water after every use to remove sand, saltwater, and chlorine. Always wash it in cold water and hang it to dry in the shade to stop fabric damage and fading. Avoid using fabric softeners or harsh detergents.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.