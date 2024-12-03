Sparkle and shine: 10 Stylish handbags and clutches to amp up your wedding look

The wedding season in our country is not just about a few days of celebration; it is a complete whirlwind of colour, culture, delectable food, and, yes, style. Amidst the dazzling lehengas, glitz and glamour, and mouthwatering food spreads, our ultimate goal is to look our absolute best! And, of course, no wedding look is truly complete without the perfect matching bag. These 10 chic women's handbags and clutches are the perfect finishing touch to ace your wedding look this season!

Whether you are attending a grand wedding affair or a private family function, the right handbag or clutch is more than just a practical necessity. It is the cherry on top of your bridal party ensemble.

Looking for that perfect matching bag to enhance your shaadiwala look? Get ready to add some serious style because we have curated a list of 10 handbags and clutches from Myntra that will ensure you shine and turn heads!

10 Best women handbags and clutches for your wedding wardrobe

This green pure-leather shoulder bag impeccably blends sophistication with premium style. It has been crafted with the utmost attention to detail, and its luxurious croc texture makes it a standout accessory for grand Indian weddings. Sleek and stylish, it comes with a single compartment and zip closure to keep all your essentials safe while you dance your heart out! It can also double up as a classy clutch when you detach its sleek handle.

Specifications:

Pure leather

Shoulder bag

1 main compartment, 1 inner zip pocket, zip closure

Avoid washing

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Shade-matched bridal wear or traditional outfits in white, ivory, black Bold contrasts with red, gold or maroon and pastel-tone outfits Sarees in lavender, mint green, or warm, earthy tones Traditional heavily embroidered wedding ensembles

Black is one of the most versatile and sophisticated colours you can wear at a big fat Indian wedding! And this tiny black bag with crocodile-textured and golden accentuated chain sling exudes timeless elegance with a contemporary twist. So, no matter if you turn up in an all-traditional timeless attire or trendy-chic party bling, this sling bag will never let you down. You can carry it on one shoulder or wear it crossbody and still rock the wedding glam look like a pro.

Specifications:

Faux leather

Crocodile texture

1 main compartment, button closure

Non-detachable sling strap

Pair it with Avoid pairing with All types of conventional and trendy wedding attire in black or any other shade Outfits that are heavily accentuated with shades of silver Golden jewellery items and light-golden or neutral heels Silver accessories to prevent colour-clashing

We could not help but adore this delightful pink mini coin pouch and thought this could be a vibrant addition to a contemporary modish wedding ensemble. Whether you are the bride’s BFF or a wedding guest, be ready to turn heads with this charming little charm bag. It is made of soft textured tweed, and its unmistakable appeal and functionality make it a practical option despite being teeny. Just pop in your essentials, and you are all set for the party.

Specifications:

Tweed wallet

Zip closure, 1 main compartment

Zipped coin pocket

2 card holders, 1 slip pocket

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Trendy indo-western wedding outfits in ivory, pink, off-white or pastel shades with chic jewellery Hardcore traditional outfits to prevent a style mismatch Simple lehengas for sangeet or other events in between Very heavy traditional or temple jewellery items

While setting up your bridal trousseau, make sure to add elegance, functionality and convenience with this pristine cream-white solid tote bag that combines all in one. This thoughtfully designed bag will gorgeously complement the newlywed’s look, whether you choose a chic embroidered saree or a light-embroidered lehenga-choli. Most importantly, you can fit everything in it, including your makeup essentials, water bottle and even a laptop – it is that spacious.

Specifications:

Faux leather

1 main compartment, 1 zipper pocket, 1 bottle holder, 2 lipstick holder

Adjustable and detachable sling strap

Turn-lock, flap closure

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Anarkali suits, modern kurta-palazzos, lehengas - all variants of Indian attire in neutral tones Ethnic outfits in dark shades create stark contrast Matching cream-white heels, flats, or mojris for a traditional twist Gaudy jewellery in bold contrasting tones

This maroon and gold-toned printed box clutch flawlessly interweaves traditional and modern elegance for the bride. It is crafted with delicate detailing and is a must-have accessory to complete your bridal look and add artistic charm to your wedding ensemble. It is handy but spacious enough to contain all your essentials and can complement any bridal outfit you choose to wear, from lehengas to sarees, making you look effortlessly fashionable on your big day.

Specifications:

Made of jute, printed

Shoulder strap

1 main compartment, 1 mobile pouch, 1 card holder

Click closure

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Quintessential Indian bridal wear in traditional red, maroon and gold Bridal lehenga in cream or white shades to prevent an unintended contrast Non-bridal, light ethnic Indian attire and statement jewellery items Silver-accented attire and jewellery can clash with its golden details

If you are the modern bride, already anxious about managing the enormous weight of her bridal lehenga, go for this classy and compact fabric zip-around wallet, and don't think any more! Made with the finest fabric and incredibly lightweight, this wallet with dainty paisley prints is easy to carry and contains enough space to accommodate your essentials. Now, zip away your worries and soak in all the happiness with your loved ones.

Specifications:

Navy blue, pink, and brown paisley print on fabric

Zip closure

2 main compartments, 1 external pocket, 4 cardholders, 1 zip coin pocket

Non-detachable flap

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Bridal sarees, gowns, and lehenga-choli in traditional designs Lighter shades of wedding attire or pastel shades Statement earrings and bling heels or flats Western bridal gowns or fine jewellery items

A structured baguette with typical Indian prints is the perfect accessory when the theme for wedding guests is heritage-meets-modern. If you look at this structured handheld bag with golden accents, you will notice intricate traditional prints that seamlessly blend with its modish design. It comes with a detachable strap and a non-detachable chain strap, so you can switch between styles easily and complement your wedding wardrobe no less than a celeb!

Specifications:

Ethnic printed fabric baguette

1 detachable handle with buckle detailing

1 main compartment, 2 inner pockets, 2 zips

Water-resistant

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Contemporary Indo-western wedding outfits with golden accents Hardcore Western outfits like wedding dresses or gowns Fusion jewellery items, heels and sandals Light, western jewellery items, sneakers, shoes

What do you do when you have to head straight to your friend's wedding venue from work? Well, you will, of course, carry a handbag that can work double shifts from day to night and seamlessly blend with formal and wedding attire. This beautiful half-moon-shaped hobo bag is just what you need to pull off your look effortlessly, and it lets you carry your world wherever you go!

Specifications:

Faux leather

Half-moon-shaped, solid brown handbag

1 main compartment, 2 inner pockets

1 handle, button closure

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Ethnic Indian outfits in shades of rust, maroon or gold Outfits in bold and vibrant shades of pink, red, blue, and black Fusion-style gowns in neutral tones or earthy shades Heavy silk or brocade sarees like Benarasi, Kanjeevaram

This compact silver sling bag is all you need to add that glam finishing touch to your shimmering silver bridal ghagra-choli. With intricate texturized details and a sleek design, its sheen will impart grandeur and enhance your bridal look with modern elegance as you transition from day to evening events. Its chain sling ensures you can comfortably meet and greet your guests and dear ones on your big day.

Specifications:

PU shoulder bag

Detachable sling strap

Button closure with flap

1 main compartment

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Ethnic bridal outfits in ivory, beige, grey, white or pastel shades Edgy, black bridal outfits that look less cohesive with silver Fusion wedding outfits in light metallic tones like champagne or silver Typical Indian bridal colours – red, maroon, gold, rust, etc.

If you want a bag to accompany you at mehendi, haldi or sangeet events, this oversized handbag will be your best friend. It gives off a lovely boho-chic vibe that you can take advantage of by dressing up and clicking some Instagram-worthy selfies! Moreover, you can pack in all your belongings – not just your essentials, for this bag is oversized and elegant, designed for modern women like you.

Specifications:

Jute, floral printed handbag

Oversized, zip-closure

2 main compartments

2 handles, detachable sling strap

Pair it with Avoid pairing with Ethnic bridal outfits in ivory, beige, grey, white or pastel shades Edgy, black bridal outfits that look less cohesive with silver Fusion wedding outfits in light metallic tones like champagne or silver Typical Indian bridal colours – red, maroon, gold, rust, etc.

With India's wedding season in full swing, finding the perfect handbag or clutch is all about balancing style and utility with a touch of sparkle. And, in many cases, it symbolises our rich cultural heritage of decking up a well-rounded bridal trousseau.

Nevertheless, whether you are the bride, the bride's tribe of friends, the groom's sister or just a wedding guest, these top 10 picks will help you set forward your own fashion statement. After all, we all need handbags that are as fabulous as our outfits!

From timeless classics to trendy designs, the options are practically endless, ensuring that all of us find something to suit our unique tastes. However, keeping a girl’s POV in mind, we have stirred up this handpicked list of bags that can be your ideal companion for every celebration. So, step into the wedding season with grace and confidence – let your bag do all the talking this wedding season while you turn heads!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Women’s Handbags And Clutches For The Wedding Season How do you match a bag to your outfit? To match a bag to your outfit, consider the attire's details, ensuring the bag complements the colour. If unsure, choose a neutral-toned bag that pairs with almost any shade. For simple outfits, you can pick a statement handbag.

Is it okay to pick a green bag just because it is trending? If your wedding outfit matches the shade, you might want to go for it. Green offers excellent flexibility, and depending on the design, you can team it up with casual wear later. Of course, trends are short-lived, but a premium, classy green textured bag comes with a timeless appeal.

How is a tote bag different from a shoulder bag? Shoulder bags are a generic term. Tote bags can also be shoulder bags; they are typically larger in dimensions and more versatile. On the other hand, shoulder bags can be smaller, sleeker, and more style-oriented.

Are chain strap sling bags comfortable? Yes, chain straps on crossbody or sling bags are quite comfortable and not to mention, super stylish. Some chain sling bags have wide straps meant to offer comfort when you carry them on your shoulder. These bags are typically compact, so we cannot overstuff them, so they are generally not too heavy for discomfort.

How big are baguette bags, really? Baguette handbags are typically considered small-to-medium in size, holding just enough space for essentials like a smartphone, keys, wallet and lipstick. However, we should always check the dimensions mentioned on the product page before buying.

