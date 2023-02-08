Valentine's Day 2023: 6 hottest Bollywood celeb-inspired date outfits for men

Valentine's Day is a time to show your love and affection to those closest to your heart. Whether you are in a romantic relationship or celebrating with friends, the day is all about spreading love and joy. Whether you're planning a romantic dinner with your significant other or a night out with friends, your outfit should reflect the festive spirit of the day. If you're in need of inspiration, take a cue from some of the most stylish men in Bollywood. From classic and sophisticated to trendy and edgy, here are some celebrity-inspired Valentine's Day outfits for men that are sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression. (Also read: Valentine's Day 2023: 7 celeb-inspired trendy date outfits for the day of love )

Ranveer Singh's quirky style

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer teamed the printed shirt with acid-washed light blue denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, distressed details on the front, frayed hem, and a straight-leg fitting. (Instagram)

Talking about fashion and style and not mentioning Ranveer Singh is not possible. The actor is known for his bold and eclectic fashion sense, and Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to embrace your playful side and make a statement with your outfit. His fashionable look in a strawberry print shirt, distressed jeans and cowboy hat is sure to win the heart of your lady love. So dress to impress by taking fashion cues from Ranveer Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Ranbir Kapoor's simple and chic look

Ranbir Kapoor's dapper look in white T-shirt, pants and faded jacket is perfect outfit inspiration for a romantic dinner. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his effortless sense of style and sophisticated look, making him the perfect source of inspiration for a chic Valentine's Day outfit. Ranbir Kapoor's simple white V-neck T-shirt, dark blue trousers, and worn brown jacket are the ideal wardrobe choices if you're not in the mood to explore and want to look stylish but sophisticated. With these elements in mind, you can create a sophisticated and stylish Valentine's Day outfit that embodies the effortless charm and refined style of Ranbir Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Vicky Kaushal's dapper look

Vicky Kaushal donned a white T-shirt and a pastel blue blazer, with folded sleeves. (Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is the ideal fashion icon to draw inspiration from for casual Valentine's Day attire because of his effortless sense of style and cool, laid-back appearance. Like Vicky, grab a blazer and pastel-coloured pants, and wear them with a plain-coloured T-shirt. With stylish sunglasses, folded sleeves and chic hairstyle you will be date ready. Whether you're heading out for a casual lunch or a movie date, this look is sure to make you the epitome of cool and comfortable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Varun Dhavan's rockstar vibes

His rockstar look in a funky red jacket, faded jeans and white T-shirt is a perfect winter date look. (Instagram/@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan is known for his fun and energetic personality, and his fashion choices reflect this. He is often seen sporting bold and trendy outfits, making him the perfect source of inspiration for a fun and fashionable Valentine's Day look. His rockstar look in a funky red jacket, faded jeans and white T-shirt is a perfect winter date look. Pair it up with a trendy chain necklace to get a charming look like Varun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Kartik Aryan's casual date look

Kartik Aaryan is known for his charming and handsome look, making him the perfect source of inspiration for a dapper style Valentine's Day. (Instagram/@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is known for his charming and handsome look, making him the perfect source of inspiration for a dapper Valentine's Day outfit. He paired a trendy sweatshirt with light blue knee ripped jeans. His messy hair and black leather shoes perfectly complemented her attire. Whether you're headed out for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends, this look is sure to make you the centre of attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Ayushmann Khurrana's glam avatar

Ayushmann Khurrana;s glam look in a stunning jacket and printed shirt is a must have for this Valentine's day. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana is not only odored for his brilliant acting skills but also for his stylish dressing sense. The actor is renowned for his self-assured and fashionable appearance, making him a great source of inspiration for a stylish and trendy Valentine's Day outfit. One of the greatest fashion trends right now is printed shirts, and Ayushmann is the style icon to emulate. For a glam appearance, the actor accessorised his zebra-print shirt with a black jacket, trouser, and funky sunglasses. You can create a trendy and self-assured Valentine's Day outfit that mirrors Ayushmann Khurrana's confident and stylish vibe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter