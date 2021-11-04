Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varun Dhawan's 78k head-to-toe tonal look for Diwali puja wins hearts

Varun Dhawan's ₹78k vanilla kurta set with teal floral threadwork breaks the monotony of menswear fashion as he celebrates his first Diwali as a married couple with wife Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan's 78k head-to-toe tonal look for Diwali puja wins hearts(Instagram/kunalrawalofficial)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 07:09 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Laying fashion cues on how to be minimalistic and still win hearts across the Internet, Varun Dhawan stepped out for Diwali puja at his sartorial ethnic best. Celebrating his first Diwali as a married couple with wife Natasha Dalal, Varun was seen being handsdown goals in a vanilla kurta set with teal floral threadwork that broke the monotony of menswear fashion.

Setting the shutterbugs on frenzy, Varun was papped as soon as he stepped out of his car with Natasha alongside him. The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show the Bollywood hunk donning a vanilla-coloured kurta that came with a straight cut and half Placket.

The linen satin kurta sported a V-neckline that was lined with fish eye buttons and featured Libra flower threadwork pattern in teal colour embroidered all over to add a pop of colour. Varun teamed it with a pair of vanilla linen satin pants and completed his attire with a pair of grey Kohlapuri flats.

On the other hand, Natasha was dolled up in a mustard yellow sharara that contrasted well with her hubby's attire. Striking elegant poses for the camera, the duo looked like a match made in heaven.

Varun's ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s eponymous label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand with a mix of contemporary silhouettes and Indian embellishments, popular for its non-conformist and multi-functional approach toward design, cultivated imperfection, unconventional aesthetic, tonal palettes and clever play on textures with sophistication. The Libra flower kurta originally costs 78,000 on the designer website.

Varun Dhawan's vanilla and teal kurta set from Kunal Rawal (kunalrawalofficial.com)

 

Well, we are not Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but we truly agree that men look their dapper-best in kurta pyjama “warna lagey bekaar” and Bollywood heartthrobs' latest pictures this Diwali are only backing our claim further. What do you think?

