Vicky Kaushal says Jai Hind with beautiful video of national flag at his home on Independence Day 2022: Watch

Happy Independence Day: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among a host of celebrities who are celebrating 75 years of India's Independence today, August 15. Many stars took to their social media accounts to wish their followers Happy Independence Day, show how they are participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign initiated by the government, and more. Vicky and Katrina also brought the Indian national flag home and displayed it on their sea-facing balcony. And today, they shared a beautiful video to mark Independence Day.

On Monday, Vicky took to his Instagram page to drop a video of the national flag hoisted on his balcony at his Mumbai home. The Sardar Udham actor used AR Rahman's iconic song, Maa Tujhe Salaam, for the clip. The post shows the tricolour waving in the air, with a beautiful backdrop of the sea, palm trees, and monsoon clouds. "Happy Independence Day to us all. Jai Hind," Vicky wrote in the caption. Check it out below. (Also Read; Independence Day 2022: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate 75 years of Independence, share pic with Tricolour)

Katrina posted a similar video on her Instagram stories. Check out her post here.

After Vicky Kaushal shared the video, his post garnered several likes and comments from his fans within a few minutes. While many fans wished him Happy Independence Day, a few others wrote 'Jai Hind'. One user commented, "Jai Hind. Jai Bharat." Another wrote, "Vande Mataram."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their family members and close friends, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Gurdas Maan, attended the ceremony.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The star also has two untitled films and Shashank Khaitan's upcoming comedy film, Govinda Naam Mera, in the pipeline. The yet-to-be-named projects are in collaboration with directors Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari.