Independence Day 2022: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate 75 years of Independence, share pic with Tricolour

Happy Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating 75 years of Independence today, August 15. The citizens of the country are marking the day by remembering the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, honouring the culture and history of our nation, hoisting flags in their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, listening to patriotic songs, and much more. Even your favourite Bollywood celebrities honoured the day by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes, including actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. They even dropped a picture on Instagram.

On Monday, August 15, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli brought the Indian tricolour to their home and hoisted it on their balcony like many other Indian citizens. Several people are displaying the tiranga in front of their homes today to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by the government to honour the nation. Virat and Anushka posted a picture of themselves standing in front of the flag while smiling for the camera. (Also Read: Happy Independence Day 2022: Best wishes, quotes, images and messages to share on August 15)

Anushka captioned the post, "Celebrating 75 years of our Independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay. Jai Hind." While the Chakda Xpress actor chose a chikankari embroidered traditional look for the click, Virat donned a casual outfit. Check out the post below.

Many stars marked Independence Day 2022 by wishing their fans on social media, changing their display picture on Instagram, hoisting the Indian Tricolour at their homes, and more. You can read more about how other Bollywood celebrities are marking this day by clicking here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will mark Anushka's return to acting after four years. It is being directed by Prosit Roy and will release on Netflix. She was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film, Zero.