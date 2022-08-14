Happy Independence Day 2022: Best wishes, quotes, images and messages to share on August 15

Happy Independence Day 2022: On August 15, Monday, India will mark 75 years of Independence. The country gained freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. As we gear up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, it is crucial to remember the importance of this day, the history of our nation, and the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to gain freedom from the clutches of the British Empire. On this day, the country's citizens hoist flags while singing the national anthem and cultural parades take place all over the country. The Prime Minister also hoists the national flag and gives a speech at the Red Fort. It is a tradition started by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi in 1947.

To celebrate Independence Day with your near and dear ones, here are some messages, best wishes, quotes, and images to share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Independence Day 2022: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know)

Independence Day 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages:

Let's keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. I wish you a Happy Independence Day.

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day.

We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices; we should never take it for granted. Happy Independence Day.

As you celebrate this day, always have it in mind that no nation is perfect, and it can only be made perfect by me and you. Happy Independence Day.

This Independence Day, let's take a pledge to protect the peace, diversity, harmony, and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.

Our forefathers taught us to keep our heads high. Let us live our lives with dignity and have the will to protect the peace and essence of our nation. Happy Independence Day.

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." - Bhagat Singh.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err and even to sin." - Mahatma Gandhi.

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.

"Give me your blood and I will give you freedom!" - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day.